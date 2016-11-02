Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Obama: Corps examining ways to reroute Dakota Access Pipeline
Theodore Roosevelt National Park to cull elk herd
Minnesota man charged with pressuring 11-year-old boy to smoke meth
Big spending pushes some Minnesota legislative races near the $1 million mark
Welcome Party hopes to turn community connections into workforce retention
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Election
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
UPDATE: Timberwolves on fire in home opener rout
Cubs win big to force Game 7 in World Series
Metro high school volleyball roundups
Wild draft pick haunts old team as Sabres nip Wild
Vikings reject moves at NFL trade deadline
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Port: Photos of the 'dog kennels' arrested pipeline protesters were put in
Forum editorial: Early voting is a hit
Port: Gov. Dalrymple says he expects non-Corps pipeline construction completed in 'a matter of days'
Letter: The Minnesota DFL is desparate
Port: ND Lt. Gov. Wrigley says pipeline protest donations support a 'criminal enterprise'
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Pumpkin can improve your skin, vision and sleep
Princess of the frozen tundra passes the Halloween torch
Consider side effects when making decisions about medication
Namedroppers (Oct. 29, 2016)
6 hot fashion trends to try for fall
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Scotch draws today's headlines / Nov. 2, 2016
Bubbly wine, particularly prosecco, goes with everything
Lucero returns to Fargo for February show
Pursuing personal, professional goals has positive effect on children
Low power, high hopes: KPPP-LP aims to stand out as diverse radio station choice in F-M
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
Tattoo artist opens new shop in downtown Fargo
Options to get out of unaffordable car loan are limited
Prairie Roots looks to spring opening of downtown grocery store
How some Fargo businesses celebrate Halloween
New businesses (Oct. 29, 2016)
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Nov. 1, 2016)
Births (Oct. 29, 2016)
Lee Jensen
Henry Hank Wulff
Viola Paulsrud
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Donna M. Mikulecky
Norman O. Amundson
Clarice Elda Bunt
Tillie Collier
John "Baptiste" Thunder
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Tweet
Obama: Corps examining ways to reroute Dakota Access Pipeline
Scotch draws today's headlines / Nov. 2, 2016
By
Scotch
Today at 12:31 a.m.
Explore related topics:
variety
scotch
cartoons
Advertisement