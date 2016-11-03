Since his major-label debut, "Here in the Real World," Jackson has released more than 60 singles, 45 making it to the top 10 hits and 25 going all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

While he's certainly thrived in the Nashville machine, the singer has also been one of the most vocal to poke fun at and criticize contemporary country music.

Jackson returns to Fargo for the first time in 14 years, bringing his "Keepin' It Country" tour to Scheels Arena.

As acts like Brooks and Shania Twain bridged the genre gaps between country and pop and rock, the 58-year-old Jackson kept his boots on the ground and kept reaching for his roots, even doing two albums of traditional gospel tunes.

Here are five songs in which the singer thumbs his nose at Music City establishment.

"Don't Rock the Jukebox." In his second No. 1 hit, Jackson announced his intentions clearly. "Don't rock the jukebox/ I want to hear some Jones/ 'Cause my heart ain't ready/ For the Rolling Stones." The singer's heart isn't ready to rock because it's been broken by a lady, but Jackson's heart has always beat strong for traditional honky-tonk, especially his idol George Jones.

"Gone Country." Jackson didn't write this tune, but he sure related to it. By late 1994, country music was taking over, and a number of newcomers wanted a piece of the pie. Bob McDill's song sketches a Las Vegas lounge singer, a New York folkie and a California music scholar who all trade in for cowboy boots and hats.

Jackson skewered these musical carpetbaggers and the whole country phenomenon, ending with, "Everybody's gone country/ Yeah, we've gone country/ The whole world's gone country." When he played the tune at the Academy of Country Music Awards, he was told to sing over a backing track and have his backing band pretend to play their instruments. Jackson agreed, but got the last laugh when he told his drummer not to use drum sticks as he mocked playing.

"Choices." This one isn't even a Jackson song at all. George Jones was riding a resurgence in the 1990s and was invited to play his new single "Choices" on the Country Music Association Awards show. The one catch was that he had to shorten it to 90 seconds. Jones balked and boycotted the event. Jackson had his back, and in the middle of his version of "Pop a Top," Jackson launched into "Choices."

"Murder on Music Row." Again, Jackson didn't write this, but when he heard Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time's lamentation of the current state of country, he related. Jackson and George Strait debuted their version at that same '99 CMA show, gaining attention in Nashville for their blasting of contemporary country.

"For the steel guitars no longer cry/ And the fiddles barely play/ But drums and rock 'n' roll guitars/ Are mixed up in your face/ Ol' Hank wouldn't have a chance/ On today's radio/ Since they committed murder/ Down on music row." Despite — or perhaps in spite of — the critique, a recorded version of the song won the CMA's Vocal Event and Song of the Year awards in 2000.

"Three Minute Positive Not Too Country Up-Tempo Love Song." This will never make it on a best-of collection — it was never even a single — but this 2000 track is a good-natured poke at what it takes to get on country-music radio. Acknowledging the tune is "weak, yet redundantly strong" and "a little bit edgy, but softer than spaghetti," Jackson slyly deconstructs hits. At the end, he even shouts out to the producer, "Hey, how much time is that?"

