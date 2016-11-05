Finding your gardening niche

It's exciting to sample all of gardening, but it's also fun to pursue certain categories. I've known individuals who cultivated a particular interest in iris, hosta, gladiolus, African violets, cacti, orchids and even marigolds. They studied, planted, collected, learned and best of all, enjoyed their focus. They experienced the old saying "to grow it is to know it," and in the meantime, became experts in the category.

Why not jump in and follow your plant dreams? Chances are it's included on this list.

• Tomatoes. Develop a trial garden, testing which varieties you like best. Do a test-test between heirloom types and modern hybrids.

• Peppers. For hot pepper fans, seed catalogs list the heat index, called scovilles. Try the hottest and determine which grow best in our region.

• African violets. Although it's one of the best indoor flowering plants, it takes a little practice to hit the right formula. Your house will run out of space long before you collect all colors and types.

• Orchids. Start with the phalaenopsis types that are readily available in so many stores. The fascinating growing mix is mostly bark chunks.

• Melons. Compare watermelon and muskmelon varieties. Learn the techniques of speeding growth in northern climates.

• Cacti and succulents. Learn the names and watch them bloom when they're happy. Collecting is well-suited to people who forget to water.

• Apple trees. For gardeners with farmsteads or large lots, growing one of each recommended variety will make you an apple-identity expert.

• Amaryllis. Nearly all of us have first-time success with these trumpet-shaped flowers, but have you succeeded in coaxing them to rebloom? Collect dozens of colors and learn the technique of timing their bloom for special seasons.

• Strawberries. Varieties vary greatly in flavor and berry size. If you plant and compare, you'll know firsthand which are preferred.

• Peonies. This rugged perennial goes far beyond the common pink types. Locate a peony catalog or visit a garden center that carries a wide selection. Become known as the peony person.

• Hosta. No, hosta la vista is not one of the varieties. Gardeners with shade will have difficulty choosing from all the colors, ranging from silver-blue to yellow to green/white and heights from a few inches to several feet.

• Iris. Collect the "poor man's orchid" in a rainbow of colors. Visit an iris garden first to help narrow your wish list from the thousands of named varieties.

• Gladiolus. Although the corms must be dug and stored over winter, the beauty is well worth becoming the region's gladiolus expert. Learn to propagate from the tiny cormels formed around the mother corm.

• Tulips. Some varieties perennialize better than others. Experiment to see which perform best.

• Lilacs. For yards with extra space, imagine a planting of lilacs. Besides many colors, totally different species make a fine collection.

• Hydrangeas. How about one each of the large, basketball-sized, white-flowering types plus the well-adapted pinkish-white pyramid-shaped flowering hydrangeas? Experiment with the pink and blue less-adapted types if you like.

• Marigolds. Start seed early indoors and grow in a sunny hotspot outdoors.

• Roses. Collect one of each of the hardy shrub varieties plus hybrid teas. Any yard can become a rose museum. Well there; I just promised you a rose garden.

• Grapes. Try fresh table varieties plus wine types.

• Dahlias. Can you really get the "dinner plate" flower types to grow that large?

• Geraniums. A collection isn't complete until it has an apple blossom, red rosebud and the unusual tulip geranium.

• Lilies. When your lily bed is in full bloom, the neighbors will notice. Be prepared to recommend the favorite you've tried.

• Chrysanthemums. Rather than limiting mum culture to potted plants decorating autumn doorsteps, select types recommended for our region. Your fall perennial garden will be ablaze with your collection.

• Daylilies. One of the most carefree perennials, visit a daylily display garden to help select from between thousands of types.

• Ornamental grasses. Form a museum in your landscape with a spot devoted to grasses.

• Herbs. Set a goal of having grown every herb available.

Where to start? Gather culture and variety information from the nearest research university. Collect books on your chosen gardening niche. Search information online. Talk to other gardeners with the same interest. Order specialty mail-order or online plant catalogs. Join regional or national organizations, such as the American Rose Society or the African Violet Society of America. Above all, enjoy.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com. He also blogs at growingtogether.areavoices.com.