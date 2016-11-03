Five things to do in Fargo-Moorhead Nov. 3-6

Imani Winds

The members of Imani Winds play standard woodwinds — flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn — but the music they play is anything but standard. Sure, there is the classical music tradition from American and European, but the quintet is also inspired by folk music from Africa and Latin America. The ensemble brings a range of music to Weld Hall at Minnesota State University Moorhead on Thursday, Nov. 3. Music starts at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $6 to $28. The Grammy-nominated group will also lead a master class at 2 p.m. in Fox Recital Hall, Roland Dille Center for the Arts. Tickets for Thursday's performance are available at the MSUM Box Office at www.mnstate.edu/perform or (218) 477-2271. The master class is free and open to the public.

'The Lion in the Winter'

The stress of the holidays with the family is nothing new. James Goldman's "The Lion in Winter" dramatizes the tensions between King Henry II of England, his wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine — imprisoned by Henry for a decade — their sons and guests, Philippe Auguste, King of France — also the son of Eleanor's ex-husband — and Henry's mistress, during Christmas in 1183. Tin Roof Theatre brings this historically awkward family drama to life the next two weekends at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S., Fargo. The play runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 6, with similar times Nov. 10 through 13. Tickets range from $14 to $20. www.fmct.org or (701) 235-6778.

Spirit Rising

Art inspires more art. That's one of the themes of the "Spirit Rising" performance at the 8th Street Studio of Dance, 11 8th St. S., Fargo. The work is a collaboration between FM Ballet's artistic director, Matt Gasper, and visual artist Marcella Rose, based on her sculpture "Nimuué." The dance tells the story of Nimuué, better known as Minnesota Woman, whose remains were unearthed near Pelican Rapids, Minn., and is believed to be as old as 7,800 years. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. www.fmballet.org or (701) 234-9440.

'Hear That Train a Comin'

After last year's successful "Black is Back," organizers lined up another tribute to Johnny Cash. This year's offering, "Hear That Train a Comin," features the touring tribute act, the Church of Cash, and local acts like Blind Joe, Jessie Veeder, Diane Miller, Merrill Piepkorn and the Radio Stars, Darrin Wentz, The Vistas, Mike Holtz & Loy Larson, Jacky Arness and more. The familiar tunes start at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway. Tickets range from $10 to $30. tickets300.com or (866) 300-8300.