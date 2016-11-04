'No Spend November' doable, with exceptions

I have lived the days of having only $600 a month to live on, including our rent, health insurance and car payment. I know frugal living. I have had to take my husband's $2 bill collection to buy groceries for our family. I lived frugally for years. This is different for me because I need to simply appreciate what I have and stop the mindless spending.

I had a conversation with my husband about if I should do this challenge. He loved the idea. Clearly, saving money gets him excited. Our conversation was interesting, to say the least. I said I want to do the challenge, but I have a bunch of excuses, and I asked for some exceptions.

First off, I asked for the exception of any appointments I had already made that cost money, like my hair appointments. My husband agreed that I should keep the appointments.

Then I said there were two events in town that I need to buy tickets to that I have not purchased yet. I wanted those to be exceptions. He agreed since I had already committed to going, I should still buy the tickets.

Then I said that two of our kids have birthdays in November. I would need to buy them birthday gifts. Looks like I have two more exceptions.

Oh, and then I have to buy tickets for when our son is in his musical at school. Add one more exception to the list.

Then I went to send a message to a group of friends about having lunch next week. Yikes, that would fall within No Spend November. I didn't send the message and told my husband. He looked at me and said that I could go as long as it was a business lunch. I laughed and said all of my lunches and coffee dates are business expenses.

Then our conversation turned to what if I was given an allowance to cover all my expenses for the month. I said I was not a child and I don't want an allowance. I may have stomped my foot, too. Then my son shouted from the other room: "How about calling it a budget instead?" I, too, struggled with that word. He stated that as an adult, I need a budget, and my husband agreed.

Could these two be conspiring against me?

So here I sit wondering what is wrong with me. Why can't I do No Spend November? I know my limits, I suppose. I run our household and buy things only when we need them. Well, I guess I have been taking trips to my local Target and bought some impulse items. But I also have put things in my cart at Target and before going to the checkout, I have emptied many impulse items out of my cart.

So, I have created my own rules for No Spend November.

First, no items for myself or my home. No cute throw pillows or new bath items. I need to focus on what I already have and use them up. That half-used shampoo bottle will get used this month. That face cream that has two uses left in the container I will finally empty.

Second, when I grocery shop, no extra items in the cart. Meal planning will be my friend. If it isn't part of a meal, it will not go in my cart. Dinners out with my family will not exist this month. I will have the occasional business lunch, but it comes out of my funds.

Third: My drive-thru trips for my cup of tea will stop, and I will instead make my tea at home. I have plenty of tea at home to use, and I could save a significant amount of money by just stopping my trips to my local coffee shop.

Finally, I will I agree to live within a budget of what my income is. I won't dip into our household money except for groceries and gas for my car. I will buy anything extra with my income. Tickets to the musical will come from my account. Bringing our son home for Christmas will come from my account. I will only spend what I have.

This should be a really interesting experiment. With my exceptions in place and my game plan set, I am ready to start No Spend November with my own rules in place. I challenge you to do the same. Feel free to create your own rules, just as I did. I have set myself up for success. I know I will save a significant amount of money by not mindlessly shopping the aisles of the stores.

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger, is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.