Fargo Public Library’s spy film series starts Sunday, Nov. 6
Starting Sunday, the Fargo Public Library will host a four-part film series featuring timeless spy movies at the downtown Main Library. The series, titled “Espionage Films,” will open with a screening of the film "The Spy Who Came in From the Cold (1965, not rated)" on Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Other films and dates in the series include:
- Nov. 27 – Three Days of the Condor (1975)
- Dec. 4 – Marathon Man (1976)
- Dec. 11 – Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)