'Pioneer Woman' headlines Eco Chic Design Conference
FARGO — Some Food Network and HGTV stars will headline the Eco Chic Design Conference April 22 at Scheels Arena.
Ree Drummond will headline the day with a 6:30 p.m. talk. Drummond has hosted "The Pioneer Woman" on the Food Network for five years and released three cookbooks.
Carpenter Chip Wade has appeared on HGTV shows like "Curb Appeal," "Design Star" and his own series, "Elbow Room." He'll give a presentation at 4:15.
Other presenters are Maria Bosak, founder of Eco Chic, and members of Grain Designs, a West Fargo-based company specializing in reclaimed wood furniture and decor.
The Design Conference is an all-day event for DIY designers and decorators with presentations and various vendors.
Tickets range from $59 to $250 and go on sale on Nov. 15. For more information, go to iloveecochic.com/designconference.