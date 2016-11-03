'Pioneer Woman' headlines Eco Chic Design Conference

Carpenter Chip Wade has appeared on HGTV shows like "Curb Appeal," "Design Star" and his own series, "Elbow Room." He'll give a presentation at 4:15.

Other presenters are Maria Bosak, founder of Eco Chic, and members of Grain Designs, a West Fargo-based company specializing in reclaimed wood furniture and decor.

The Design Conference is an all-day event for DIY designers and decorators with presentations and various vendors.

Tickets range from $59 to $250 and go on sale on Nov. 15. For more information, go to iloveecochic.com/designconference.