Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot

    Traffic expected to be bad around Scheels Arena Saturday night with sold-out Alan Jackson concert

    By John Lamb Today at 12:53 p.m.
    Alan Jackson plays "It's Five O'clock Somewhere" during his headlining set Thursday evening at We Fest in Detroit Lakes. David Samson / The Forum

    FARGO — With Saturday, Nov. 5, night's Alan Jackson show sold out, traffic is expected to be congested around Scheels Arena.

    Organizers have suggested to avoid approaching the arena from 32nd Avenue South. Scheels officials recommend taking Veterans Boulevard to Seter Parkway as the shortest route to arena parking.

    Parking in the Scheels lots will be $10 per car. Parking lots open at 5 p.m. Shuttles will run from nearby Brewtus' Brickhouse.

    Arena officials advise guests to arrive early as new security rules require all attendees to be checked with a metal detector and all bags to be checked. No cameras, drinks or weapons of any kind are allowed in the arena. Cellphones are allowed.

    Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. for all fans, though seating won't begin until 6:30 p.m.

    Opener Lauren Alaina is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jackson.

    Explore related topics:varietyeventsMusicConcertsScheels Arenaalan jacksonTraffic
    Advertisement
    randomness