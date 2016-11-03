Traffic expected to be bad around Scheels Arena Saturday night with sold-out Alan Jackson concert
FARGO — With Saturday, Nov. 5, night's Alan Jackson show sold out, traffic is expected to be congested around Scheels Arena.
Organizers have suggested to avoid approaching the arena from 32nd Avenue South. Scheels officials recommend taking Veterans Boulevard to Seter Parkway as the shortest route to arena parking.
Parking in the Scheels lots will be $10 per car. Parking lots open at 5 p.m. Shuttles will run from nearby Brewtus' Brickhouse.
Arena officials advise guests to arrive early as new security rules require all attendees to be checked with a metal detector and all bags to be checked. No cameras, drinks or weapons of any kind are allowed in the arena. Cellphones are allowed.
Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. for all fans, though seating won't begin until 6:30 p.m.
Opener Lauren Alaina is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jackson.