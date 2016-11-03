Parking in the Scheels lots will be $10 per car. Parking lots open at 5 p.m. Shuttles will run from nearby Brewtus' Brickhouse.

Arena officials advise guests to arrive early as new security rules require all attendees to be checked with a metal detector and all bags to be checked. No cameras, drinks or weapons of any kind are allowed in the arena. Cellphones are allowed.

Doors open for VIP ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. for all fans, though seating won't begin until 6:30 p.m.

Opener Lauren Alaina is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jackson.