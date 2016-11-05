Post-election Service of Reconciliation and Hope Nov. 9
FARGO — A post-election Service of Reconciliation will take place at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 1330 S. University Drive. The service is open to the public.
Church leaders are planning the service to be contemplative and an opportunity to gather for prayer, Scripture, hymns and Holy Communion following. The service is planned for a day after Election Day, the results of which could lead to feelings of disappointment and hurt for some. There will be no sermon telling attendees how to feel or behave, only a time to reflect on God's grace and reunite as a community.