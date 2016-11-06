From the antique brass and crystal Stiffel lamp in a corner of the parlor accented by greens and berries to the stockings hung with care on a fireplace mantel, their house at 611 8th St. S. that's stood since 1884 was ready to showcase holiday cheer — and it's for a good cause.

The three-story Roberts House is one of seven properties on the seventh annual Holiday Homes of Hope Tour, which this year is focusing on Fargo's historic Eighth Street neighborhood.

Nelson has had many Christmases to decorate her own way, but said it was fun to let Leanne Seibold, owner and designer of The Green Room, get it ready for the tour, which runs 10 a.m. to 5 p..m Saturday, Nov. 12, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

"It's nice to see somebody's other ideas come in from what I would normally have for here," Nelson said.

Holiday inspiration

Lisa Backlund, a volunteer with the tour that costs $25 to attend and raises about $50,000 a year for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota, said it's a "win-win" for the organization and participating designers who decorate homes.

"They get to showcase their work, and then it's a win for us because we have people coming to see their work," she said.

Seibold, too, said it's a unique opportunity for her work with The Green Room. While stylizing a newer home for the holiday season often involves adding character and filling open floor plans, the Roberts House presented the opposite challenge — it's a big house with a closed floor plan and smaller rooms.

The house is packed with character, including plenty of wallpaper, intricate woodwork and antique furniture and fixtures.

In the parlor, Seibold and her team wanted to accent the reds already present in the room, as well as the black of a historic fireplace.

The music room had three obvious focal points of a fireplace, a piano and a window niche. She kept the tree low enough to not block a leaded window, accented the piano with greens, pinecones and a song book opened to "Here Comes Santa Claus," and added some greens and stockings to the fireplace.

"In a home like this where you have just so many details, you have to step back and almost look at it as an art canvas," she said.

The dining room features more modern touches in the tablescape, which she accented with live tree toppers, a faux-marble tile and a punch bowl filled with large pinecones, metallic orbs and metallic lights. It's a way to show tour participants that "random objects" and unexpected pieces can go a long way toward a unique Christmas look, she said.

Seibold said she wants people who come through the Roberts House to find holiday inspiration while they support a good cause.

"What I hope is that people come through and find ideas that they can take with them and be excited to try something different in their own home," she said.

If you go

What: Holiday Homes of Hope

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Seven homes in Fargo's Eighth Street neighborhood

Tickets: $25 at local Hornbacher's stores. Holiday Hope boutique and vendor show at Clara Barton Elementary, 1417 6th St. S., is free. Visit www.facebook.com/holidayhomesofhope for more information.