Status update: Fast from Facebook proves remarkably restful

Recently, I made the decision to stay off Facebook for a week.

This may not seem like much to some of you. But I am an admitted Facejunkie. Facebook is to me what the cigarette was to the average American in 1952. It's the first thing I reach for in the morning. If I don't have access to it, I start to get skittish. When ingesting it, I feel a mix of pleasure and self-loathing. And I routinely swear that someday I will kick the habit.

Now don't get judgey, people. Many people share this fixation. According to Facebook's own 2016 numbers, users spend an average of 50 minutes per day on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger platforms.

While that doesn't sound like much, a New York Times article puts it in perspective. Factor in sleeping time (8.8 hours a day, except for me, because I'm spending 2.8 hours of that time on Facebook). That adds up to 1/16th of the average user's waking time spent on Facebook.

Even more disturbingly, the Times reports that's more than any other leisure activity surveyed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics — besides watching TV and binge-watching "House" on Netflix. In comparison, we spend just 19 minutes per day reading, 17 minutes per day participating in sports or exercise, and four measly minutes at social events (who needs real people? We have 542 Facebook friends who sometimes send us cat memes!)

In short, I'm addicted. That became especially apparent when I checked out that insidious "battery" component of the iPhone's 9.0 operating system, which dutifully reports the amount of time you spend on Facebook over the past seven days. (In my case, an above-average and embarrassing 8.2 hours. In other words, a full workday spent admiring people's dogs, typing "Bahahaha!" and trying to sell a used shower cap on F-M Online Garage Sale.) Now, in my defense, I do take care of social media for my work, which means lots of posts from my phone. Even so, I was appalled at the amount of time wasted.

And so I shut it down. Now, by "shut it down," I actually did not disable it. And I did not forgo it altogether, as I still needed to do work-related posting. But I refused to look at my personal page. Initially, it was tough. It had become such an automatic response to whip out the phone and check it. What could I do with my hands? Smoke? Was this strange block of sophisticated electronica any use if I couldn't use it to read The Onion? Someone had once told me it could be used to make phone calls, but that sounded like an urban legend.

That soon changed. By the second or third day, I felt more relaxed and less overwhelmed. It was liberating to not have to see how many friends had "liked" my supposedly witty post about finding a heart-shaped onion ring. I did not have to spend five minutes cleaning that little corner of the house so I could take a picture of my dog sitting on the couch. I even had more time. I did not find myself losing minutes — and then hours — scrolling restlessly, struggling to type a long status as the autocorrect gods haunted me, or getting lost in a highly unscientific "Are you a psychopath?" test. Admittedly, there was a little backsliding on my final day. I found myself "creeping" on posts so friends couldn't call me out for falling off the Facewagon.

When my week officially ended, I binged: obnoxiously sharing memes, updating my profile photo and even — horror of horrors — forwarding a "Send this glittery angel of eternal love to 25 friends or you will never experience serenity again."

Recently, I checked my Facebook usage again. It was not good. I keep thinking of the peace and quiet from my Facefast and the freedom from not being assaulted with one more source of digital distraction.

Who knows? I might give it up for two weeks next time.

Of course, no one said anything about Snapchat ...

