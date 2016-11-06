Search
    Away From Home: Cabo Da Roca, Sintra, Portugal

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:50 a.m.
    Cabo Da Rocoa, Sintra, Portugal, by the Dan Geffre family, Fargo. 4,223 miles from Fargo.

    Where: Cabo Da Roca, Sintra, Portugal

    When: July 2016

    Distance from Fargo: 4,223 miles

    Comments: It was a tourist attraction in between two beautiful beaches on the coast of Portugal.

    Dan Geffre family, Fargo

