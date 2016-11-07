Moorhead High makes a splash with 'Little Shop of Horrors'

A giant mechanical plant that spits water on the audience, 3-D animations, a "Splash Zone" and other fun upgrades make this year's performance extra juicy. MHS Theater opens "Little Shop of Horrors" at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at the Moorhead High School Auditorium.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's "Little Shop of Horrors" follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who works at a failing floral shop and is in love with his co-worker, Audrey. When Krelborn stumbles upon a carnivorous, foul-mouthed plant he calls "Audrey II," the plant promises him fame and fortune — as long as Krelborn feeds it blood. Over time, the plant grows, and Seymour discovers its sinister plans to take over the world.

This is the first time musical theater director Rebecca Meyer-Larson has repeated a show in her 25 years of directing musical theater at Moorhead High School. MHS Theater performed "Little Shop of Horrors" 19 years ago. One of the biggest differences between this year's show and the show in 1997 is the aforementioned mechanical plant, shipped all the way from Monkey Boys Productions in Pennsylvania.

The first time MHS did "Little Shop of Horrors," the crew tried to make the plant, but Meyer-Larson said this year they're leaving the puppet creation to the experts. The mechanical plant comes in four different sizes to show its growth throughout the show. The smaller plant appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" several years ago.

No matter the size, the plant is sure to "make a splash with the audience" when it literally spits water on the first two rows, which Meyer-Larson calls the Splash Zone. Thankfully, ponchos are provided.

Another first is the inclusion of 3-D projections in the window shades of the set to help tell the story. All audience members will be given "old-school" 3-D glasses to wear at the beginning of the production, playing on the campy 1960s theme.

"Between the Splash Zone, the video-incorporated elements, the huge animation, the 3-D glasses — the amount of special effects we've added to this production have made it a lot more fun," Meyer-Larson said. "I love my first 'Little Shop of Horrors' (production), but we've grown so much since then."

After witnessing the crew behind the scenes, it's apparent that what has not changed over the years is Meyer-Larson's enthusiasm for directing musical theater. The enthusiasm extends to her students, no matter if they are building the set, making the costumes or rehearsing the songs.

Senior Devon Solwold, who plays lead character Seymour Krelborn, is a great example of a student who displays enthusiasm for the performing arts. Solwold has been in theater for many years and also worked with Meyer-Larson — whom he calls "Meylar" — in "American Idiot" last summer. He hopes to work in film in the future, but he said the skills he acquired in theater will come in handy in any career he pursues.

"(Theater) is like a symphony of all types of art coming together," Solwold said. "Whether you're a painter, a singer, a fashion designer, or a filmmaker — all types of artists have a place in theater."

The parental support and talented students involved in the MHS Theater program has also remained consistent over the years, Meyer-Larson said, calling the parents the "lifeblood" of the program.

"I never think to myself 'I'm going to put on a good high school show,'" she said. "I just want to put on a really good show with the artists (and parents) I've been blessed with. These are really talented kids. Most of the time I just clap and get out of their way."

If you go

What: Moorhead High School Theater's production of "Little Shop of Horrors"

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. An ASL-interpreted performance will be Nov. 12.

Where: Moorhead High School Auditorium, 2300 4th Ave. S.

Tickets: Tickets range from $7-$11 and can be purchased online at www.moorheadschools.org/tix or by calling (218) 284-2255.