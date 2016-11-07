Mike says Johnny's motto was, "The jacket king of the northwest."

But, let's switch to Mike's father, whom some of you will remember.

He was Lawrence Fradet, owner of the Fradet Fish Company in West Fargo.

Lawrence once farmed near Berlin, N.D., but in 1937, he started buying fish in Canada and selling them off a truck in West Fargo for 5 cents a pound. He later operated out of an old refrigerated boxcar he bought from the Northern Pacific Railway. Then in 1940, he built the fish company store.

According to several newspaper articles Mike sent in, his dad called himself "Old Man Fradet," did his own radio and TV commercials and always wore bib overalls; the only time he wore dress clothes was for a wedding or funeral.

Lawrence had a saying he liked to pass on: "Be good to Mama, and Mama will be good to you, I hope."

He had three mamas, as he was married three times, and he had 14 children.

In a 1948 newspaper story, it was reported that one of his children, Carol Weidner, West Fargo, said that her dad cleared 30 acres of land near Horace for an apple orchard. People thought he was crazy, she said, and the venture became known as Fradet's Folly.

Some folly. In 1972, The Forum carried a story about the success of the orchard, which that year produced 7,000 bushels of apples.

In 1968, his son Mike bought his dad's fish business and ran it until 1977.

Lawrence died at age 89 in 1987.

Nice aroma

And here's another note about Fradet's fish store.

Bill Kitzman, West Fargo, writes that "upon entering the store, I viewed the fish taxidermist displays on the wall along with smelling the aroma of fish — raw, pickled and smoked.

"I would save this stop until last when out Christmas shopping" and made "special purchases there from friendly folks in a quite crowded store."

And there you have nice memories of friendly Fradet's.

