Jackson delivers 'Good Time' at Scheels show

With no new album to promote, the singer stuck to the classics to the great pleasure of the sold-out crowd of 4,808. With more than 50 singles and 20 No. 1 hits, Jackson had plenty to pick from.

"I've had so many hits on the radio, I can't remember all of them," he quipped.

If the crowd's reaction was any indication, he remembered the important ones.

He opened the show with a trio—"Gone Country," "I Don't Even Know Your Name" and "Livin' on Love" — from the 1994 album, "Who I Am." The bulk of the set came from his first four albums, but he sprinkled songs from throughout his 26-year career, from his first hit, a section of "Here in the Real World," to "You Never Know" from last year's "Angels and Alcohol."

Jackson may not be the most dynamic performer, but the 58-year-old had the crowd eating out of his hand as routinely worked the stage slapping hands and tossing out T-shirts and even signing a NDSU Bison sweatshirt thrown onstage. He ended the show in that matter, signing autographs as the band played "Mercury Blues." Most importantly, his rich baritone was still smooth and clear.

The singer was more than willing to share the spotlight with his band, The Strayhorns, with guitarist Monty Allen singing lead on the Zac Brown Band's "As She's Walking Away."

One of the biggest ovations came for pianist Joey Schmidt from Napoleon, N.D. The keyboardist rewarded the crowd with a quick polka, which had the audience erupt with cheers.

As raucous as the crowd could be, they were reverent for his homage to his father, "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," the ballad "Remember When" and his Sept. 11 tribute, "Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning."

That silence was nothing "Don't Rock the Jukebox" and "Good Time" couldn't fire up in an instant. If anyone didn't get the party memo, they surely did for the drinking anthem, "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." And only those who had too much to drink remained seated during his iconic "Chattahoochee."