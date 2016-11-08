Neighbors is thinking of you in those two towns today because a reader sent in items concerning your fair cities. And she adds a note that the guys in her family are really up in the air. But literally, not over the election.

Carol Ness and her husband, Donovan, used to live in Omaha, Neb., and now live in Pelican Rapids, but they raised their family at 2220 7th St. S. in Moorhead.

Don worked in the electrical products division of 3M.

"When my husband's boss in St. Paul would come to town," Carol writes, "he always took us to the Tree Top Room at the top of the F-M Hotel in Moorhead. What a treat that was!"

Carol says she hasn't made it into Moorhead for awhile, so she wonders if that hotel is still standing.

Sure is, Carol, but it's no longer a hotel — it's now a U.S. Bank — and the Tree Top is long gone.

Don, by the way is a pilot. And would you believe he owns his 62nd airplane?

Right. Sixty-two.

Well, the deal is, Carol writes, Don flew for 3M all across North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

While doing this, Carol says, "He would see these planes rotting in farmers' fields. He would make an offer on them, then drag them home and restore them.

"We now rent a hangar at the Pelican airport and right now (as she was writing) he is out flying."

"I have three sons who also are pilots," she says. "David, a physician in St. Paul; Doug, who works for Nelson Organ in Wolverton, Minn.; and Tim, an engineer with 3M in Alexandria, Minn. They all own planes, too.

"I myself have spent 500 hours at least in the air with Don," Carol says. "We have been everywhere. Our favorite place is the Bahama Islands. We also flew to the very tip of Baja, Calif. Lovely there, but if we would have crashed on the way down no one would ever have found us in those rugged mountains.

"I took lessons once but my instructor told me I may as well quit as I was scared of that animal (the plane). Putting that power forward and roaring down that runway was not for me."

So instead of being a pilot, Carol plays the piano. A lot less scary. Besides, she has her mother's 1884 piano in her living room, and it's in beautiful condition, she says.

By the way, Don is 87 and Carol is 84. And Neighbors is pretty sure they are casting their votes today.

Have you?

