If you're wondering how we proceed from here, I have some advice for you as a parent: Reinvest the time, energy and brain power you put to work on the campaign into instilling citizenship into your kids.

That is, if you can envision a life outside of this election. Given its length and command of our attention, it's kinda hard to. In the time since the first major-party nominees announced their candidacy in early 2015, our then-5-month-old baby has become a walking, talking toddler and our spirited kindergartner has become an even more spirited second-grader.

That's quite the span of time. Over the past months, we listened to hours of campaign rundowns on the radio, vigorously refreshed electoral maps and had countless conversations around the dinner table and in the car.

But thankfully, that part of our lives — our political selves — has remained detached from our lives as parents. Having these relationships probably saved my sanity, and in looking for a way to cope and prepare for a postelection future, whatever that entails for you, that's a good place to start.

What have our kids been doing in that time? Being kids instead of constituents. Playmates instead of partisans. Learning the fundamental skills necessary to eventually navigate life. That involves math, reading and science, sure, but it also includes the important, "small" stuff like watching dumb TV with us and jumping into leaf piles.

But other things we've been teaching them, while not directly related to the campaign, do affect their future responsibilities as voters. We teach them to be polite, to say "please" and "thank you." We teach them to respect others, even those they might disagree with or dislike. We teach them that it's important to work hard and conduct yourself with integrity. We teach them that life doesn't always appear fair and to ask questions when that's the case.

In other words, we try to teach them civility.

Civility, in case you haven't noticed, can be in short supply these days.

Whether your candidate wins or loses today, I hope you'll keep this in mind. Perhaps this can be something that unifies us once the considerable dust settles: that we take more care to prepare our children for when they are entrusted with their own duties of citizenship. That we teach them our beliefs, yes, but that we also impress upon them that the responsibility they are about to undertake, to not take it lightly and to realize that we will all ultimately rise and fall together.

When they do take on that responsibility, they need to be better at it than we were this time around, that's for sure.

In doing so, maybe our kids could teach us a thing or two as well.