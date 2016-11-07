Right after the debate, David Hunstad, the owner of First Avenue Promo, says he received calls, emails and Facebook messages from friends urging his company to print "Nasty woman" T-shirts.

The next morning, the company's artists started working on layouts for the design, and by that afternoon, less than 24 hours after the debate, they were selling shirts in Fargo-Moorhead and all over the country, including California, Washington, Louisiana and Nebraska.

"I think it's a point of pride and empowerment for women. 'Nasty woman' embraces being a strong woman," Hunstad says. "It's a sign of solidarity."

But the company wanted to take it even further by donating some of the proceeds from sales of the $20 shirts to charity.

"We wanted to donate the money somewhere that meant something to us here," says general manager Annie Trafton, "so we chose RAINN, which stands for Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network."

RAINN is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization and was named one of "America's 100 Best Charities" by "Worth" magazine.

First Avenue Promos' "Nasty woman" shirts come in two different designs, one with "Nasty woman" in text alone and one with text over a silhouette of Clinton's face. The company also makes a "Bad hombre" T-shirt based on another comment Trump made at a debate.

Hunstad says sales of the shirts were brisk shortly after the debate, but have fallen off slightly. Nonetheless, the company is expanding "Nasty woman" to other merchandise, including mugs.

The shirts are available for sale at First Avenue Promo at 1408 1st Ave. N. or by going online at www.firstavepromo.com/nasty.