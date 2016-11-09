Wines to mingle with holiday feasting

The first wine, from Italy — in a beautiful bottle — Terre de la Custodia Montefalco Rosso DOC ($19-$25) is an ingenious combination of 60 percent sangiovese, 15 percent sagrantino and 25 percent montepulciano grapes. Upon pouring it into the glass, I was immediately struck by the deep ruby-red clear color filling the glass.

When tasted, we were impressed with the smooth, almost silky caressing our mouths experienced. Because of the excellent blending the wine maker carried out, this wine will go with just about anything one would find on a Thanksgiving table, from ham, to aged cheeses, to Brussels sprouts, and of course, turkey. This is a wine I will never forget — as it also goes well with grilled brats and baked beans — one of my favorite summertime meals. It's worth digging to find a bottle to enjoy, I promise!

The next wines were a couple of cabernet sauvignons: A B.R. Cohn from the Sonoma Valley Olive Hill Estate (SRP $58) 2014 vintage, and a Viansa Signature Series from Sonoma Mountain (SRP $45) 2013 vintage. Both of these wines have a pedigree that almost sounds like a Hollywood star recognition with all the awards and accolades.

The 2014 cabernet from Sonoma Valley has a number of "Gold" and "Double Gold" awards and tasting points all above 90, and the same can be said of the Viansa 2013 Sonoma Cabernet.

Awards and accolades mean a lot to the vintner, and to those who place a high value on such recognition, but is the average wine lover — me — going to like it? I've tasted some highly rated wines in the past that would not be worth the price, and I've tasted some that are well worth their asking price.

The cabernet from the Olive Hills estate hit the spot with flavor impacts. My mouth was instantly embraced with a warm, smooth feeling, distinct tastes of dark fruit and a satisfying, lingering finish. It definitely went well with the lasagna that accompanied the tasting. If you find this on the market, purchase two bottles — I do that all the time with the wines I like — so that when the first bottle is finished, you won't be depressed because it's gone — you'll have another one to look forward to!

The Viansa Signature Series cabernet sauvignon offered a wonderfully complex and bold character that one would hope for or expect from such a hillside location just above the fog line. You can taste the crispness in this wine with each sip, and imagine the vines producing fruit that is a reflection of the volcanic soil the vines are grown in. A powerful, smooth coating of the mouth and throat that nicely paved the way for my spare rib dinner.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.