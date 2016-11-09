Drinking for a good cause

Festival of Wines

Time: 5 to 8 tonight

Tickets: $25 for general admission, $50 for VIP

Location: Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo

Info: www.eventbrite.com

Benefits: Cully's Kids

Wine and liquor wholesaler Republic National Distributing uncorks 90 different varieties from around the world tonight with its Festival of Wines.

"It's a great opportunity to taste a lot of different wines at different price points," says Dan Sobolik, vice president of Republic. "This will appeal to everyone from the novice wine drinker to the experienced wine drinker. It's a chance to taste wines you may never have a chance to taste again."

The general admission ticket allows samples of 72 wines from 28 wineries like Ste. Michelle, Jackson Family Estate, Francis Ford Coppola, Rodney Strong, Hall, Hahn and more.

There will even be some celebrity brands, like Drew Barrymore's Carmel Road pinot grigio and Zac Brown's Z Alexander Brown Uncaged cabernet sauvignon.

A VIP ticket gets you access to 18 more exclusive varieties that retail for as much as $300.

While the individual samples will be small, guests will receive a complimentary wine glass from Riedel.

Republic will donate at least $1,000 from the event to Cully's Kids.

The Pig & The Pint presented by Bernie's Wines and Liquors

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Tickets: $55

Location: Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave., N., Fargo

Info: baconandbeerfargo.com

Benefits:YWCA and the Gladys Ray House

If a beer is more your style, belly up for the second annual The Pig & The Pint, Thursday night at Sanctuary Events Center.

"We call it the pretty little sister to Bacon & Beer," says Shelby Sachs of Jade Presents, which organizes both events.

"This is really more of a culinary experience," she says, adding that tonight's festivities are semi-formal and limited to 140 tickets.

Restaurants Luna, Sazerac Alley, Toasted Frog and Usher's House each get a half a hog to prepare as they see fit. The restaurants collaborate with local brewers Drekker Brewing Co., Fargo Brewing Co., Flatland Brewery, Junkyard Brewing Co. and Kilstone Brewing for a tasty dish and some savory suds.

Leftover food will be delivered to the YWCA and the Gladys Ray House.

Fargo Brewer's Ball

Time: VIP entry at 6 p.m., general admission at 7 p.m., Friday

Tickets: $50 for general admission, $75 for VIP

Location: Grand Ballroom, Fargo Hilton Garden Inn, 4351 17th Ave S, Fargo

Info: https://fargobrewersball2016.eventscff.org

Benefits: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Crack another brewski on Friday night at the Fargo Brewer's Ball.

In addition to the local breweries, brands like Surly in Minneapolis and Bent Paddle in Duluth will have brews to consume. Proof Artisan Distillers and Prairie Rose Meadery will also have spirits available.

Silent and live auctions will be held, with music by The Front Fenders.

The 10th Annual FM Wine & Dine

Time: 5 p.m. Nov. 18

Tickets: Tables are sold out.

Location: Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S., Fargo

Info: www.fmwineanddine.com

Benefits: The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program and Nokomis Child Care Centers of The Village Family Service Center

Take a load off and sit down to a five-course dinner paired with wines and a sparkling variety to start you off. A smoked pork belly and polenta is served with a pinot gris from J Vineyards & Winery; a king crab corn chowder is served with a Pichot Domaine Le Peu de la Moriette. An entree of seared tenderloin with shiitake frites is paired with a Napa Valley red from Taken with a root beer-infused crème brûlée served with Not Your Father's Root Beer.

