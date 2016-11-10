If you want to support local makers and give handmade goods this year, check out these upcoming markets.

Fargo-Moorhead Visual Artists Holiday Art Sale, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave., artists like Jon Offutt, Trygve Olson and others sell paintings, prints, drawings, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more, www.moorheadcentermall.com, (218) 233-6117.

Church Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave., area churches sell crafts, baked goods and more, www.moorheadcentermall.com, (218) 233-6117.

9th Annual Winter Vendor Blender and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, Holiday Inn, 1155 Highway 10 E., Detroit Lakes, Minn., 40 vendors and crafters, over $1,000 in door prizes to be given away, (218) 841-7872.

Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 10, Moorhead Center Mall, 510 Center Ave., www.moorheadcentermall.com, (218) 233-6117.

Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase, 4 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave. S., Fargo, more than 150 vendors sell goods, including crafts, books, gourmet food, wine, jewelry, apparel and more, $2 admission, $1 with a reusable cloth bag, www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

Native American Juried Arts and Crafts Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, American Indian artists from Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas sell handmade goods, Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave. N., Fargo, plainsart.org/native-american-juried-arts-and-crafts-festival-2, (701) 551-6100.

Holiday Vendor Blender and Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Lake Park-Audubon High School, 611 Vigen Lane, Lake Park, Perfectly Posh, Origami Owl and more vendors, (218) 238-5914, ext. 2091.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Days Inn/Governor's Conference Center, 2050 Governors Drive, Casselton, www.governorsinnnd.com, (701) 347-4524.

FM Holiday Makers Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, The Landmark Building, 17 7th St. S., Fargo, 14 local makers including 521handmade, B.Gatsby, Cho.Be.Art & Design, Hello Lucy, Junk & Disorderly Crafts, Poppy & Pippa and more.

Holiday Art Sale, preview 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, for $10, free 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Katherine Kilbourne Center for Creativity, Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave. N., Fargo, unique works of art in ceramic and printmaking by multiple professional and emerging area artists, including studio members and instructors at the Center for Creativity, Saturday and Sunday are free admission, wheel-throwing demonstrations by local ceramic artists from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., plainsart.org, (701) 551-6100.

Craft Boutique and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, The Barn at Dunvilla, 48203 Highway 59, Pelican Rapids, Minn., area vendors, hot cocoa, horse-drawn sleigh rides and a visit from Santa Claus, a portion of the proceeds from this event will go toward the Lakes Area Missions team, thebarnatdunvilla.com.

A Vintage Christmas, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, Hartl Ag Building, Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 1805 Main Ave. W, West Fargo, Eco Chic Boutique event features 40 local vendors and Santa Claus, $5 admission, iloveecochic.com/vintage-christmas.