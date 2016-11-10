Five things to do in Fargo-Moorhead Nov. 10-13

'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory'

Gene Wilder's death two months ago unleashed a social media flood of mourning and remembrances, mostly about his role in "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory." The Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway, taps into the renewed interest in the late, great actor by screening "Willy Wonka" tonight as part of the classic film series. The magic starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, with $5 tickets for this family-friendly movie. www.fargotheatre.org, (701) 239-8385.

Jim Denomie

Minneapolis artist Jim Denomie is making himself at home in Fargo this week as the artist-in-residence at the Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave. N., Fargo. Known for his colorful, sometimes humorous paintings and drawings, Denomie, a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Ojibwe, takes a unadorned view of life for today's American Indians. He'll talk about his life and work from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Plains. The event is free and open to the public. plainsart.org, (701) 551-6100.

Newvember

Ecce Art, 216 Broadway N., Fargo, has a pattern of rotating its shows monthly with artists showing during the same period every year. That is, until November. On Friday, Nov. 11, the downtown gallery hosts "Newvember," the large group show that allows its stable of regular artists to show something new from their last exhibit. Friday's opening reception runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with informal artists talks between 5 and 9 p.m. and a more lounge-like atmosphere with music and cocktails from 9 to 11 p.m. The show features works by Jay Pfeifer, Kelly Thompson, Meghan Duda, Emma Beatriz, Kelli Nelson, Camera Seibold, Lori Larusso, Mike Marth, Warren W. Kessler, Dan Jones, Bob Crowe, RJ Kern, Michael Waltz, Andy Bisonnette, Erik Hougen, Mitchel Scott Hoffart, Tim Ray, Cole Larocque, Andrew David Stark, Zhimin Guan and Jack Dale. ecce216.com, (701) 298-3223.

'Big Fish'

The 2003 film "Big Fish" got the Broadway treatment in 2013, turning Tim Burton's screen magic into a stage musical, with words and music by Andrew Lippa. Some elements change, but the story, based on Daniel Wallace's novel, of a father who tells tall tales and his doubting son, remains at the center of this sing-song yarn. The show opens Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12, nights at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Nov. 13, and similar times Nov. 17 through 20 at Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre, Concordia College. Tickets are free for Concordia students, faculty and staff, $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and other students. www.concordiacollege.edu/studentlife/theatre-art/theatre, (218)299-3314.

Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Masterworks concert

You don't often see a guitar onstage with the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra. Then again, Berta Rojas is anything but an ordinary guitarist. The Paraguayan picker has been nominated for multiple Latin Grammys for her work playing traditional classical music and exploring the tango. She joins the FMSO to play Joaquin Rodrigo's "Concierto de Aranuez," sandwiched between performances of Gioacchino Rossini's "William Tell Overture" and Johannes Brahms "Symphony No. 1." The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Festival Concert Hall, North Dakota State University. Informal pre-concert talks begin 45 minutes before concert time. Tickets range from $14 to $38. www.fmsymphony.org, (701) 478-3676.