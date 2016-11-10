How about baseball? Sure, the baseball season, like the election, is over. But Patrick Colliton, Fargo, has sent in information about a former local baseball player that's worth passing on.

This was a multitalented guy who was a fine player and who also made a Forum columnist cry simply by reciting "Casey at the Bat."

He was Robert "Bob" Haas, who was born in 1919 in Waterloo, Iowa, to J. Lintner and Harriet Haas, who moved to Fargo when Bob was a year old.

Bob attended Fargo schools and the North Dakota Agricultural College (now North Dakota State University).

He excelled in sports. He was an all-state goalie in hockey, and was all-state in high school basketball and football. He tried out for the Fargo American Legion baseball team — he had to borrow a glove — made it as a left-handed pitcher, and pitched and won the 1935 state Legion championship game.

The Fargo-Moorhead Twins, the forerunners of today's RedHawks and a Cleveland Indians farm team, were interested in him. After he graduated from high school in 1937, they sent him to Beach, N.D., to play for the team there that summer. Then they signed him to a contract.

Bob pitched for the F-M Twins for two years at a salary of $75 a month.

Then he began moving up the Indians' farm chain, playing in Charleston, W.Va., then in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he met Maria Kibler, fell for her, and made his biggest pitch of all to her. She accepted, and they were married Nov. 23, 1941, just two weeks before the Pearl Harbor attack.

The couple moved to Wilkes Barre, Pa., where Bob played for that town's team. But then he was drafted by the Army.

He was sent to Hawaii, where he worked in an Army mailroom and played baseball in a local league. Then he was accepted for air cadet training at Ellensburg, Wash., Santa Ana, Calif., Wickenburg, Ariz., and Bakersfield and Stockton, Calif. He earned his wings, was commissioned as a second lieutenant and was sent to Europe, where he was stationed in Scotland and England.

Bob flew 53 missions over Europe in a B-26 Marauder bomber. He received many citations, including air medal oak leaf clusters, two bronze and one silver star, several campaign medals and the presidential unit citation.

When the war ended, Bob returned to his family in Fargo and again began pitching for the F-M Twins. He didn't lose his touch. His record his first year back was 20 wins and five losses, and he pitched complete games in all but one of them. He struck out 18 batters in one game. All this earned him the most valuable player award in the Northern League.

Bob eventually left baseball and became a terminal manager in the trucking industry for 27 years. During that time, he was voted by North Dakota's sportswriters as the state's "Mr. Baseball" for the first half of the century.

He was executive secretary for the El Zagal Shrine in Fargo for seven years, then became a bailiff for the Cass County and district courts in Fargo for another 19 years.

He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Fargo.

A ready smile

In 1999, Bob and Maria moved to Laramie, Wyo., to be near their daughter Robin. Their other child, John, lived in Dilworth. Another daughter died in infancy.

Bob died in Laramie in 2003 at age 83.

The Forum's late columnist Terry DeVine wrote of attending a gathering of Fargo American Legion baseball team alumni.

Terry wrote that Bob stepped to the microphone and "delivered extemporaneously the greatest rendition of 'Casey at the Bat' that I've ever heard. I tell you it brought tears to my eyes. It was one of the most impressive moments I've ever experienced."

Terry wondered how far Bob would have gone in baseball if he hadn't spent three years in the military. He could well have made it to the major league Cleveland team, Terry suggested.

Bob's obituary in The Forum said he was "a man with a clever wit and ready smile. He was a good friend and had many valued relationships over the years.

"He dearly loved his wife through 61 years together," his obituary read, "and when they were both in the hospital the week before he died, they sent funny loving notes to each other. All those who met them saw a strong, enduring love.

"The ever-present twinkle in his eye was there until seconds before he died, laughing with the new friends he had made who were visiting him."

Good friends

Pat, who sent in the newspaper clippings from which the above information was taken, said Bob and Maria lived one house down from him and his family on 10th Street South in Fargo in 1967.

When Pat and his wife bought a cabin on Little Pine Lake at Perham, Minn., in 1971, Bob and Maria were on the same shore, just a hundred yards down from them.

"We were close friends ever since," Pat writes.

"In the summer of 2003," he says, "Bob's daughter Robin brought his ashes from Laramie to Little Pine Lake. We motored to the middle of the lake where his ashes were distributed.

"Maria passed on several years later."

And there you have the story of Bob Haas — ballplayer, husband and friend extraordinary.

