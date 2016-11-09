Areavoices: Fargo Public Library presents Harry Potter event
Who let the beasts out?
Calling all fans of Harry Potter to test their skills in seeking and finding magical beasts on the loose in the library. Families, teens, and adults are invited to spend the afternoon to celebrate the release of the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Join us for the library’s “The Fantastic Beasts of Harry Potter’s World” fan event set for Sunday, Nov. 13, starting at 2 p.m. at the downtown Main Library.