Cody says she hopes the rides will attract more people to the entire downtown area on a notoriously slow day for businesses.

"We just thought this would be a fun kickoff to the holiday season," she says. "Sundays are a family day already, so we'd love to see this become a tradition."

Having grown up on a farm, Cody says she loved hayrides. Plus, on Sundays, her family traveled to her grandmother's house to enjoy a meal with the extended family and play games together.

"We went to my grandma's log cabin, and there was always a fire going," she remembers.

That sense of nostalgia prompted her to begin researching local companies that could provide rides, and she was happy to find Dakota Carriage Company. Owner Derik Kraft says his company loves doing wintertime rides for private gatherings or small groups, so a regularly scheduled event worked well in their schedule.

The Grand Wagon carries 16 adults and is pulled by two Clydesdale horses. Kraft says the company will not provide horse-drawn carriage rides when the temperature falls below zero or negative-15-degree windchill.

With a high of 73 degrees last Sunday — the first day the rides were offered — weather certainly wasn't an issue. However, those temperatures won't stick around forever, though Cody hopes the weather will cooperate.

"We want people to remember the ride as fun, not freezing," she jokes.

She says riders will be offered hot chocolate and a holiday treat to add to the coziness of the ride, and she may reach out to local choirs to sing holiday carols.

As the last store on the south end of Broadway, The Red Silo is in a prime position to offer the rides, which will last about 25 minutes once the carriage traverses the length of the street.

Plus, the Fargo Park District plans to open the downtown ice-skating rink again. No exact date has been set, though preparations are underway for when the consecutive cold days occur, says park district marketing specialist Katie McCormick.

Cody says success for the endeavor will simply be to fill up the rides.

"We're so busy that we rarely get to collaborate with other stores," she says. "This is something unique we can offer that everyone can enjoy."

If you go

What: Holiday Carriage Rides, $12 for adults and children over age 4; kids under 4 ride free.

When: 1, 1:30 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 through Dec. 18

Where: Rides begin at The Red Silo, 12 Broadway N.

Info: Call (701) 478-3822 to purchase tickets.