Neighbors: Readers offer two poems on this special day

The Thanksgiving Poem

Turkey, turkey on the table, let us eat 'til we're not able ...

Pass the taters, pass the peas, pass the gravy, if you please ...

Save some room for punkin pie,

Topped with whipped cream; makes me sigh ...

I'm stuffed so full that I can't move,

Of this fine meal, I do approve!

Now it's time to shed my shoes,

Lay on the couch and have a snooze ...

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

No. 2 is from Jim Hebert, Fargo:

Looking Out the Window

The trees look still and kind of black,

Yet they stand tall, tho leaves they lack.

Homes are aligned, some old, some new,

With a few cars outside. They're quiet, too.

No hustle nor bustle, yet it is midday,

Creature's a-stirrin'? Not many, I'd say.

Not a bird to be seen, the sky is low clouded,

Why, it's an artist's dream. Truly! Don't doubt it.

Wait! There's some geese passing over the scene,

Now they're gone. That was quick. Again, it's serene.

What a beautiful time to gather one's thoughts

To appreciate life and all its forget-me-nots.

A day in November. Here in Fargo, N.Dakota,

Nothing unusual. Pretty much status quo-yah.

But it is good sharing this. Life is really worth living.

Now it's time we thanked God, because the time is . . .

T-H-A-N-K-S-G-I-V-I-N-G!!

Jim concludes his note containing his poem with, "Yah, you betcha. Did you get dat der den?"

Yah sure, you betcha, Neighbors got it den, Jim.

Happy and blessed Thanksgiving to Jim, Larry and all you neighbors.

