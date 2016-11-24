The Himalayan Yak menu is enormous, and the effort to make it accessible is admirable. This puts a lot of pressure on the serving staff to make good on some pretty lofty promises.

Our appetizer was stellar. The masala wings ($9.95) is a barroom favorite that becomes a first taste of what makes this cuisine so appealing. Its sweet, spicy and substantial flavor caters to most of the primal culinary needs we all have: to share basic foods with local flavors among people we know. It's a kind of eastern version of American sports bar comfort food. A bold starter but our best choice of the evening.

It seemed that the mixed grill ($19.95) would deliver much the same, and it came close, except the promised beef component of the grill was replaced with more chicken and the server was not aware of the change.

As a result, the "mixed" part of the grill was a little less so, and, having had this dish before, I was disappointed not to know ahead of time that this was going to happen.

That said, the grill itself, minus the beef, delivered the spice, sizzle and bite that this kebab style preparation is known for, but the heartiness of the beef would have made the dish much more of what it promised to be.

The lamb is ground, which means it carries more savor than its very mild cubed version might have and that adds to the variety of textures that a mixed grill promises.

The naan (around $3.95) selection, including garlic, rosemary and cheese-stuffed naan called paneer naan, gives one plenty to talk about early in the meal and provides a break from the spice if you need one.

The Himalayan Yak offers a good selection of vegetarian options and a good place to start is the aloo tama bodi ($13.95), a boiled bean dish made with bamboo shoots and potatoes. Even when served at a medium level of spice — Himalayan Yak makes it possible to order most dishes at several levels of heat — it remains the mild Nepali comfort food it was intended to be. Warm, inviting, reserved and an excellent starter for any of the bolder tandoori dishes.

Kulfi ($3.95), a mango ice cream, took full advantage of the saffron that softens the flavor of this dessert, but, soft as it was in flavor, it was too hard to successfully eat with a spoon, and seemed a bit starchy for what could have been a much more manageable dish.

Service was polite, and the server knew the contents of the menu but communication with the kitchen seemed lacking. Our mixed grill did not arrive as it was described on the menu, for example.

Our server was not sure if the chyau ko tarkari was available when we ordered it being uncertain if there were mushrooms available to prepare it. Our bill arrived at the table when we were still eating and picked up before we were done. It all seemed a bit rushed and something that a little bit of communication might have resolved.

All in all, the food is good and whether or not a second Nepali restaurant will thrive in Fargo-Moorhead remains to be seen.

What is certain is that growing diversity in Fargo and Moorhead means more options for food lovers and plenty of opportunities for a variety of dining experiences.

Himalayan Yak

Address: 1450 25th Street South, Fargo,

Cuisine: Himalayan, Indian

Food: 2.5 stars

Service: 2 stars

Ambiance: 2.5 stars

Dining details

Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (701) 478-0011

Reservations accepted: Yes

Alcohol: no

Dress: As you like

Credit cards accepted: Yes

Eric Daeuber is an instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Readers can reach him at food@daeuber.com.