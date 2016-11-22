CNN apologizes for inflammatory graphic

During Monday afternoon's broadcast of "The Lead," the Time Warner-owned cable news network used what is known in the industry as a "chryon" -- a graphic that appears in the lower part of the screen -- to describe the views of a nationalist wing of Americans known as the "alt-right." The graphic read: "Alt-Right Founder Questions if Jews are People."

The graphic prompted outrage on social media within minutes of its appearance. Jake Tapper, the anchor who normally hosts "The Lead" during late afternoons on CNN, took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the graphics. "I'm off this week and I'm furious about that chyron and my staff has heard from me. Unacceptable," he posted on the social media outlet.

"It was poor judgment and we very much regret it and apologize," CNN said in a prepared statement.

The graphic appeared during a talk between Jim Sciutto, the anchor who was hosting in Tapper's place, and two guests. They were discussing the growth of noticeable support for President-elect Donald Trump from people who hold extreme views that are considered dangerous about white citizens and Jews.