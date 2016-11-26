Search
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies at age 90

    100 Christmas gift ideas for gardeners

    By Don Kinzler Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Garden centers are filled with gift ideas for gardeners such as these tools at Baker Garden & Gift, Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor1 / 4
    Reference books and garden magazines are especially enjoyed by gardeners during winter months. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 4
    Gardeners appreciate small starter plants that will grow into larger houseplants. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor3 / 4
    Succulents make great gifts for gardeners who might forget to water. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor4 / 4

    No one can say I don't know how to select romantic Christmas gifts.

    Let's keep this a secret, but I just bought Mary a new four-tined pitchfork of her very own, so we can share some husband-wife quality time turning the compost pile.

    The family that mulches together stays together. Now for a discrete way to wrap a pitchfork.

    I might be kidding about Mary's gift, but Christmas shopping for gardeners is easy. Anyone who enjoys plants, yardwork or other gardening activities will appreciate receiving gifts related to their favorite pastime.

    When choosing gifts, don't worry that a gardener might already have an item. We'd like another watering can to be used for the upstairs houseplants.

    Hot new glitzy and glamorous gardening inventions might seem novel, but it's often the tried-and-true basic gardening items that we value most.

    Gardeners are a thrifty bunch, and we don't always splurge on top-shelf items. Buy us high quality materials that we'll use for years.

    Here are 100 ideas for the gardener you know:

    1. Clay pots in assorted sizes
    2. Drainage saucers to accompany houseplant pots
    3. Rooting hormone for propagating cuttings
    4. Houseplant watering can
    5. Insecticidal soap and neem oil for insect control indoors and out
    6. Water-soluble fertilizers including all-purpose, flowering plants or vegetables
    7. Timed-release fertilizer beads for container gardening
    8. Systemic insecticide granules
    9. Apple picker for hard-to-reach fruit
    10. Pole pruner for trimming high branches
    11. Handheld pruning shears for pencil-sized cuts
    12. Long-handled loppers for one-inch diameter branches
    13. Pruning saw for larger branches
    14. Hedge shears
    15. Tree wrap
    16. Dandelion digger
    17. Fertilizer spreader
    18. Hose guides to steer hoses around shrubs and flower beds
    19. Lawnmower blade sharpener
    20. Heavy duty sprinkler
    21. Pond kit
    22. Water fountain
    23. Yard ornaments like pink flamingos, gnomes, sundials or gazing balls
    24. Wind chimes
    25. Bench to sit and enjoy labors
    26. Additional tools like rakes, shovels or cultivators
    27. Small rototiller for small flowerbed and garden areas
    28. Twine plus wooden stakes and yardsticks for spacing vegetable garden rows
    29. Soaker hoses to help prevent foliage diseases
    30. Pump sprayer
    31. Watering wand
    32. Extra outdoor thermometer
    33. Rain gauge
    34. Galvanized watering cans are better than the plastic versions
    35. Rain barrels have made a comeback for collecting pure downspout water
    36. Galvanized buckets for picking vegetables or collecting cut flowers
    37. Chore gloves
    38. Plastic, metal or wooden plant labels
    39. Permanent markers, the fade-resistant types
    40. Twist ties on a roll for attaching plants and vines to stakes and trellises
    41. Kits for indoor growing of herbs, sprouts or microgreens
    42. Specialized plant lights for indoor growing
    43. Fluorescent shop-type light fixtures work great also
    44. Membership in the local garden club
    45. Membership in the North Dakota, South Dakota or Minnesota State Horticultural Society
    46. Gift certificate from a locally owned garden center
    47. Houseplant book that identifies types and describes care
    48. Gardening books such as Flowers Between the Frosts by Dorothy Collins
    49. Books with landscape ideas
    50. Perennial flower reference books
    51. Outdoor potting bench
    52. Hose end sprayer for applying insecticides or herbicides
    53. Hose end fertilizer attachments such as Miracle Gro feeders
    54. Seedling heat mat for reliable seed-starting indoors
    55. Amaryllis kit
    56. Subscription to gardening magazine
    57. Garden hose
    58. Wheelbarrow
    59. Blocks of Oasis floral arrangement foam
    60. Orchid plants
    61. Small houseplant starter plants
    62. Terrariums are popular once again
    63. Cacti and succulent starter plants
    64. Potting soils tailored to African violets, orchids or cacti
    65. Soil amendments like peatmoss, perlite or vermiculite
    66. Seed-starting mix, trays and cell packs
    67. Tomato cages
    68. Self-watering devices for houseplants while on vacation
    69. Spray bottle for misting houseplants
    70. Decorative pebbles to make houseplant humidity trays
    71. Humidity gauge to monitor houseplant air quality
    72. Garden hose reel
    73. Trellis
    74. Garden gate
    75. Chicken wire for rabbit control
    76. Rabbit and deer repellents such as Liquid Fence
    77. Fungicide to prevent foliage diseases
    78. Bird netting to protect fruit crops
    79. Preen weed preventer
    80. Peat pots for seed starting
    81. Boot scraper
    82. Hand trowel
    83. Hand weeder
    84. Houseplant moisture meter
    85. Hose mending splicers
    86. Hose-end water shutoff device
    87. Multi-shelf plant stand
    88. Single pedestal fern-type plant stand
    89. Compost maker
    90. Gift certificate for a load of loamy soil
    91. Membership in the Northern Plains Botanical Garden Society
    92. Edging for flower beds or landscapes
    93. Weed control fabric
    94. Raised bed construction kit
    95. Square foot gardening kit
    96. Frost protectors like hotcaps
    97. Portable greenhouse or coldframe
    98. Soil thermometer
    99. Garden kneeling pad
    100. A cow to graze the front lawn (just seeing if you're still with me)

    Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

    He also blogs at growingtogether.areavoices.com.

