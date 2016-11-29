The tree was planted by William Boutell in honor (perhaps in memoriam) of his wife. Ruth believes it was at the corner of Orr Road and Highway 18.

"When William sold the land," Ruth writes, "he stipulated that the tree must be left standing, and it is still there."

Ruth doesn't know the name of William's wife or when the tree was planted. But maybe someone in the Detroit Lakes area can fill in the details for her and this column's readers.

Poem's author

Back on the Fourth of July, Neighbors ran a poem titled "A Poem Worth Reading," concerning the passing of a man who had fought in a war and how the country should mourn his death.

The reader who sent it in didn't know the author's name.

For the sake of those who may have clipped out that poem and saved it, the author was Larry Vaincourt, a Canadian who wrote it in 1987. The original title was "Just a Common Soldier."

This information comes from Ron Heller, originally from Sherwood, N.D., and now of West Fargo.

Re: past columns

Here are a couple of items from Janice Lee, Enderlin, N.D., relating to past Neighbors columns.

First off, Janice backs up the man who wrote Neighbors earlier that the original Pontiac Lutheran Church near Alice, N.D., was moved to Leonard, N.D., and is still in use.

Someone thought it had been moved to Enderlin, but that's wrong, both the man who wrote earlier and Janice emphasize.

Janice then mentions Lem Hawkins, because several columns have been about this popular entertainer out of Fargo.

Janice found a poster for Lem and his Hillbillies among her things. It said they were to play at the Pavilion in Enderlin under the auspices of the American Legion.

The date for the performance was June 28; Janice thinks it was in the 1930s.

The poster said Lem and his musical group would be using a $900 amplifying system.

And the cost to get in to hear Lem and his Hillbillies?

Pretty steep: "Gentlemen 40 cents; ladies 25 cents," the poster says.

It doesn't say how much guys and gals who weren't gentlemen and ladies had to pay.

Enderlin, by the way, celebrated its 125th anniversary this summer. Happy anniversary, Enderlin!

