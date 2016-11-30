Now that the belt is a little tighter, and the vows to cut back between now and the end of the year fall on unbelieving ears, there is 'one small step' mankind can take in the right direction to help alleviate the remorse from over-consumption.

Being just as guilty as any of you reading this, I wanted to do a little research into my love of moderate wine consumption with the evening meal. I was curious about corrections I could make in selecting the wines between now and New Year's Eve to shave some calories from my wine glass without feeling like I'm depriving myself of enjoying my wine.

Let's start with the standard 750 ml bottle.

If it is a white wine, chances are it will have a lower calorie count than a typical red. Next, look at the alcohol level. If it's in the 11-13 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) range of a typical red, the calorie impact will be higher than a white wine in the range of 7.5-9 percent ABV.

Serving size is typically 5 ounces, and the wine is a "dry" white or very low in any residual sugar; that means we can calculate the calorie count by: ounces x ABV x 1.6 = calories/glass.

So, in an example of German Riesling, the ABV = 7.5 percent and serving is exactly 5 ounces. I multiply that by 1.6 to get 60 calories in my glass. A delicious bottle of gamay with a 12.5 percent ABV would have: 5oz x 12.5 x 1.6 = 100 calories.

Suppose I like to sip a Sherry from Spain with ABV 17 percent, and my caloric count would jump up to more than 136 calories per 5 ounce glass.

How about that French vermouth I fell in love with last week? Well, since it is an "extra dry", it is still only at 17 percent ABV, which would equal my glass of Sherry in calories.

What are some general guidelines to follow to help you keep a calorie count in the approximate category?

Here is a short example list to assist in making decisions:

Sparkling wines — 11-13 percent ABV: Prosecco and Brut Champagne or American sparkling wines made the methode champenoise way

Light alcohol white — look for dry Rieslings or a pinot grigio with 9-12 percent ABV

High alcohol white with 12-14 percent ABV, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc

Light alcohol red with 11-13% ABV, a pinot noir or a Beaujolais

Cabernet sauvignon, syrah and zinfandel at usually 13.5 percent or more

Broadly speaking, the higher the alcohol content, the higher the calorie load will be.

Of course, being the clever consumers we all are, we can get around calorie loads when eating and drinking in a variety of ways.

Limit yourself to just one glass at a meal, reduce your portion sizes, or do what I do — it irritates my wife — and skip desserts for the remaining days until New Year's Eve.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.