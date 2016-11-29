The ex-Seattle Seahawks running back will play himself in the winter finale, which airs on Sunday, Jan. 1. The finale will consist of two back-to-back episodes, starting at 7:30 p.m. Lynch will appear in the first episode.

In the episode, Lynch is a witness to a horde of convicts who have just escaped from a prison van on the streets of New York. Lynch is brought into the Nine-Nine, but the squad is skeptical that they will extract much information from him given his record with the press.

The storyline draws slight parallels to Lynch's real life. During an interview with the press on the 2015 Superbowl annual media day, Lynch answered every question with some variation of "I'm here so I won't get fined," which came after the NFL threatened a $500,000 fine if he failed to show up for media day.

No word on who Lynch will share scenes with, but he's posing alongside stars Terry Crews and Andy Samberg in an on-set photo (above), released today by Fox.

Lynch's on-screen credits are slim, but his "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cameo comes after her played himself on two episodes of "The League."