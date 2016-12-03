How to keep your Christmas thumb green

And then there's the fruitcake that told his therapist he had the holiday blues because he felt no one really liked him.

Aside from holiday humor, our days are busy keeping trees fresh and Christmas plants healthy.

Here's a checklist of green thumb reminders for the season.

Christmas trees

Trees will maintain maximum freshness if they stay well hydrated. Increase water-absorbing ability by making a fresh cut shortly before placing the tree in a stand that can ideally hold a gallon of water. Although cutting a minimum quarter inch from the trunk's base is recommended, one inch is even better.

Research has shown that a straight cut is best, rather than slanted or v-shaped. Holes drilled in the trunk have not proven beneficial.

Trees are very thirsty, especially initially. Keep the stand's reservoir well-filled with lukewarm water.

The water level should never sink below the trunk's cut surface, because the water-conducting pores can quickly become blocked, limiting additional water uptake and causing the tree to dry out prematurely. If caught quickly, and water is added while the cut surface is still moist, the tree will likely continue to absorb water. If completely dry, the trunk might need re-cutting, which is a major job if the tree is decorated.

Years of research have studied home remedies used to prolong a tree's freshness, including aspirin, 7-Up, vinegar, bleach, sugar water, maple syrup and even vodka. None have proven reliable, and some proportions hinder water absorption. Commercial Christmas tree preservatives probably help, but the extent isn't well-known. Plenty of water is still the freshness key.

Keep trees away from the drying effects of heat ducts.

Poinsettias

Wrap poinsettias well for the trip between store and home. These tropical natives can be easily injured with a very brief exposure to chilly temperatures. Enclose the poinsettia in a plastic bag, puff it out with air to produce a protective bubble, and tie shut. Many florists first enclose the plant in tissue for extra insulation.

Poinsettias will last longer indoors if given direct window light. Under lower light levels in a room's interior, they'll remain colorful for the holiday season, but if you want to keep a poinsettia for future rebloom, give it window sunshine.

Poinsettias resent overwatering. Let the soil surface dry between waterings. When you insert a finger up to the first joint and can still feel moisture at your fingertip, the soil's moist enough. When the soil's dried sufficiently, water thoroughly until a little seeps out the bottom drainage holes. Discard excess immediately.

Because standing water is dangerous to poinsettias, poke holes in any decorative foil covering the pot, and set the plant in a drainage saucer.

Poinsettias are a member of the succulent group, and would rather be allowed to dry out between waterings, rather than be kept continually soggy. Too-frequent watering results in yellowing lower leaves.

Norfolk Island pine

Although they look like Christmas trees, they're tropical evergreens that can be injured if not wrapped to protect from chilling. This is especially important when shopping at mass merchandisers, whose sales clerks understandably might not know that these pines can't be subjected to chilly outdoor temperatures when leaving the store. Wrap as described for poinsettia transport. Even brief exposure to cold can cause permanent injury.

Norfolk pines make a wonderful houseplant that can live for many years.

Care is similar to most other houseplants. Allow the surface inch to dry between thorough waterings. Drainage is important, with excess water discarded immediately.

During winter's low-light levels, some direct window sunshine will keep Norfolk pines healthy.

Rotate at every watering to prevent the plant's tendency to lean toward the light.

As days lengthen and spring approaches, the evergreen often begins fresh growth from branch tips. That's the time to respond with water-soluble fertilizer monthly from about March through August.

Being tropical natives, Norfolk pines thrive with humidity at least 50 percent. Low humidity can cause browning of needles. Mist frequently or set on water-filled pebble trays with the pot's bottom above the water level.

Hot, dry air also encourages spider mites, which can be a major problem for Norfolk pines. Mites are nearly invisible to the naked eye, but can be seen by flicking branches against a white sheet of paper. Mites will appear as slow-moving tiny specks, which often go unnoticed until foliage turns dull, grayish-green, eventually becoming brown and dropping. If possible, wash the plant's foliage in sink or tub, then apply repeat sprays of insecticidal soap. Apply systemic insecticide granules to protect the plant from the inside out.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

He also blogs at growingtogether.areavoices.com.