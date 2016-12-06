Tough stuff: First-year teachers learn new lessons

First-year teachers know that same feeling.

Minnesota State University Moorhead graduate Abby Neppl, a special education teacher at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo, didn't know what to expect for her first year of teaching.

"I was nervous that I would suddenly forget everything I was taught in college and that my students would think I was a terrible teacher and or overall person," she says.

But she isn't alone; fellow first-year teachers have similar worries.

"A month before I started, I had these awful dreams where I would be in the classroom, and it would be utter chaos," says Michelle Ziebarth, a special education teacher at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Middle School. "You can control a lot of what you do, but you can also have the perfect lesson plan and the kid might rip it up and eat it."

For Alexis Hofer, the logistics of the job caused anxiety. The special education teacher (also from Liberty Middle School) says the paperwork involved with special education can be intimidating. "Coming from a Minnesota school, everything is Minnesota-based, and you get to North Dakota, and everything is completely different, paperwork-wise," she says.

While principals, counselors and mentors are available as resources, sometimes it's difficult to know who to go to for each question, Hofer says. The mentality is to have confidence, do what you can and figure it out as you go.

Finding humor in the struggle

Wading in unfamiliar waters can be nerve-wracking, but students remind these teachers why they chose the career they did.

"On my birthday, a student walked into my classroom holding a cupcake with blue frosting and began singing 'Happy Birthday,' " Neppl says. "I was flattered but then came to notice the student had blue frosting all over his face and half of the frosting was missing. The student stood over me until I took a bite of the cupcake he made and licked."

As a young adult, Neppl finds the line of authority is often blurry to students. "I was stopped in the hallway by a student who yelled, 'Ms. N, you're a cool (expletive)!'" she says. "I wasn't totally sure to take it as a compliment or to be upset that the student used both my name and a cuss word in the same sentence."

As middle schoolers, students are inherently concerned about both love and their teacher's personal life. Sometimes the two collide.

"They ask about your dating life all the time," she says. "They offered to set me up on eHarmony if I didn't have a boyfriend. And then one of them said, 'Well, your dad's a farmer so you can go on Farmer's Only.' "

When they're not discussing their teacher's love life, students are chatting about their own, Ziebarth says. She'll overhear them say, "Oh my gosh, I think things are really getting serious with so-and-so because he texted me until 11:03 last night," she recalls, laughing.

Looking back and moving forward

For first-year teachers, the learning curve is obvious.

"I've learned that not one of my students ticks the same way," Neppl says. "I've learned that they have bad days, just like teachers have bad days, which is why we have to be understanding and forgiving of their bad days, as well."

Being a teacher means wearing many hats — something Ziebarth quickly discovered in her first three months in the classroom. "I don't think anything can prepare you for that," she says. "I think you become mom, you become a parent — mom and dad in some cases — you become a counselor."

Because Ziebarth cares for her students like they are her own, it's hard to leave work at work. She says knowing about the difficult lives some of her students live makes it hard not to worry about them when the school day is over.

"I wonder what so-and-so is doing right now at home. I hope he has enough to eat," she says.

It's important for teachers to set clear boundaries but also not be afraid to build relationships as someone the students can trust.

"I do a lot of activities where I ask the kids to tell me something. So I've realized a lot more kids come to me with things that are going on in their home life or things that are happening within school," Hofer says.

An exercise called "I wish my teacher knew" allows Hofer's students to write messages — anonymously or otherwise — and gives them the choice for her to share the information with a counselor.

"Some kids took it completely light-hearted and said 'I need gum to focus straight on tests,' " Hofer says. "Or some kids said, 'I wish my teacher knew that I don't have a relationship with my mom.' "

For the students that wanted to talk, Hofer wrote them back on notecards and scheduled one-on-one meetings "just so they knew at least one person was in their corner — one person that cared about what was going on," Hofer says. "I think it can be a powerful thing."

Doing anything for the first time can be nerve-wracking, but these teachers have students to remind them what the job is all about. "I thought it was going to be super challenging, but I think the thing I've learned is that kids really want to make you happy," Ziebarth says."I think the amount of love you give a kid is the amount of love you get back."

Advice for new teachers

Being a first year teacher can be intimidating. Here, Neppl, Ziebarth and Hofer offer advice to the next class of new teachers: