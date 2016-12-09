Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Like it or not, Dayton to have Civil War art back on governor office walls
ND man convicted of killing brother seeks new evidence in case
Moorhead mayor wants further discussion on appointment
ND joins lawsuit against feds over natural gas flaring
Boy, 3, accidentally shot in induced coma in Fargo children's hospital
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Belly of the Beast: SDSU fans living in Bison territory
Metro high school boys hockey roundup
Metro high school basketball roundups
Scoreboard
Goaltender recruit in line to be U's first Canadian in 10 years
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Letter: Thanks to our wonderful community
Letter: North Dakota lacks humane leadership
Steve Stark cartoon: Governor's hand-off
Trygve Olson cartoon: Xmas mode
Letter: Only in North Dakota, such great service
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Visiting plans for loved one with Alzheimer's must be adjustable
There's no age-based 'shelf life' on senior's ability to live independently
Twitter Talk: Mapleton teacher spoke about using technology in the classroom at Twitter headquarters
Timing matters for vitamins, minerals
A vote for baby's future
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 9, 2016
Things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this weekend (Dec. 8, 2016)
Great Indoors: Invite Frank Sinatra to your holiday dinner
After offending American Indians, Ralphie May backs Standing Rock
5 reasons life should be like 'White Christmas'
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
New yoga studio, juice bar open in south Fargo
Hiring fair for new Sanford Medical Center is Dec. 8
Coldwell Banker teams with Fargo's Element Realty to return to F-M market
Downtown Fargo restaurant Sazerac Alley closing for rebranding, concept change
Usher's House to quit serving lunch in order to focus on evening meal and catering business
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Nov. 8, 2016)
Births (Dec. 7. 2016)
Births (Dec. 6, 2016)
Births (Dec. 3, 2016)
Arlene Haugen
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Esther Lindgren
Robert Sylling
Jose L. Estrada
Cyndy Zaun
Shirley J. Henry
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Severe Weather Announcements (3)
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 9, 2016
By
Scotch
Today at 12:30 a.m.
Recommended for you
Tree damage reaches epidemic proportions
Zika virus identified in Miami Beach
Neighbors: Memories of the Galloping Goose keep chugging
Recommended for you
Tree damage reaches epidemic proportions
Zika virus identified in Miami Beach
Neighbors: Memories of the Galloping Goose keep chugging
Explore related topics:
variety
scotch
cartoons
Advertisement