Namedroppers (Dec. 10)
Erickson earns spot on academic honors team
Kali Erickson of Fargo was one of 27 University of Minnesota Crookston student-athletes who earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Fall All-Academic honors during the 2016 season.
Ten football players, nine soccer players and eight volleyball players garnered the award for the Golden Eagles.
To be eligible for this honor, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or better. Furthermore, the student-athlete must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.