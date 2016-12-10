Namedroppers (Dec. 10)

Ten football players, nine soccer players and eight volleyball players garnered the award for the Golden Eagles.

To be eligible for this honor, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or better. Furthermore, the student-athlete must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.