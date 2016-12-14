Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
INFORUM
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
World's oldest known breeding bird lays egg at age 66
UPDATE: 'Growing Pains' actor Alan Thicke dies at 69 while playing hockey with son
WF planning major upgrade to Ninth and 13th intersection
'This will be their home': YWCA, West Fargo church partner on housing project
Payloader turns the lights off downtown
More Topics
Accidents
Corrections
Crime
Government
Education
Agriculture
sports
Headlines
Scoreboard
Metro high school boys basketball roundup
Metro high school girls basketball roundup
Shanley girls keep win streak alive against West Fargo
Metro high school hockey roundup
More Topics
Bison
Cobbers
Dragons
High School Sports
Fighting Hawks
RedHawks
Vikings
opinion
Headlines
Letter: A good rule for smoke-free public housing
Forum editorial: Burgum's Cabinet shapes up
Port: Hold the company, not the entire industry, responsible for Belle Fourche Pipeline leak
Letter: ND Farm Bureau no friend of family farmers
Letter: Fargo firefighter deserves better from WSI
More Topics
editorials
jack zaleski
letters
matthew von pinnon
columnists
Mike McFeely
Rob Port
SheSays
Headlines
Valley City woman wins $100,000 for kindness
Visiting plans for loved one with Alzheimer's must be adjustable
There's no age-based 'shelf life' on senior's ability to live independently
Twitter Talk: Mapleton teacher spoke about using technology in the classroom at Twitter headquarters
Timing matters for vitamins, minerals
More Topics
Family
Helpful Hint
Health
Fashion
SheSays Columns
Home
variety
Headlines
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 14, 2016
Skillet to play Fargo Civic Center Feb. 2017
Merry and bright: Mark the calendar for winter solstice and starry nights
Parenting Perspectives: It's weird when moms use Bitmoji
Shaking up the Christmas show: Blenders balance new and old in annual concert
More Topics
Arts
Events
Entertainment
Music
Columns
Food
Faith
business
Headlines
Growing pains prompt Fargo's Center for Pain Medicine to move into bigger facility
Liz Weston: Several options available to find financial planners
Reuse businesses in the spotlight at Glyndon meeting
Professional development (Dec. 10, 2016)
Bankruptcies (12-10-16)
More Topics
"What is that"
Money
Economy
Restaurants
Inside Business
Retail
Briefs
milestones
Headlines
Births (Dec. 13, 2016)
Births (Dec. 10, 2016)
Jacobsen-Unhjem
Pearl Moen
Gina & Glenn
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
open houses
showers
weddings
obituaries
Headlines
Lou Anne D. Stine
Pearl Anderson
Kenneth E. Davidson
Allen J. Ruch
Darlene Rose Gillaspie Brown
weather
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Scotch draws today's headlines / Dec. 14, 2016
By
Scotch
Today at 12:30 a.m.
Recommended for you
Tree damage reaches epidemic proportions
Consistency is the key in customer service
Cowboy cookies a good partner for Wild West-themed Symphony Rocks
Recommended for you
Tree damage reaches epidemic proportions
Consistency is the key in customer service
Cowboy cookies a good partner for Wild West-themed Symphony Rocks
Explore related topics:
variety
scotch
cartoons
Advertisement
randomness