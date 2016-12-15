Neighbors: Rodeo riders, railroad underpass bring back memories

First, here is a picture of rodeo riders that ran here earlier. It was taken in 1935 on the Nelius Sveum ranch west of McLeod, N.D.

One of the men in the picture is Ken Krueger, known on the rodeo circuit as "Wild Horse" Krueger, who has been written about here several times. He is third from the right in the front row.

Now Beverly Huseth, of McLeod, sends along information about others in the photo.

"These are the riders I know," Bev writes:

Bill Rupe, (second from left in the back row) married Vivian Weisenhaus. They had one son. Vivian died. He remarried (the name of his second wife is unknown). They had one son.

"Ed Sveum, a brother of Nelius, (fifth from left in the back row) was married to Evelyn Houge. They had two children. He farmed in the McLeod area.

"Clifford Sveum, another of the Sveum brothers (sixth from left in the back row) was married to Alice Duncan. They had 17 children. One of his grandsons, Dale Sveum, played major league baseball. He now is a batting coach for the Kansas City Royals.

"Ben Ehlers (first on left, front row) was in the Army during World War II and was overseas."

The underpass

A pedestrian fatality occurred last summer at Eighth Street and Main Avenue in Fargo.

That brought a note from Timothy Klontz, Fargo, who writes Neighbors that in the 1940s and 1950s, an underpass for pedestrians was located there.

"Passenger trains used to stop and unload and load passengers and freight and would block the cross for 10-to-15 minutes," Tim says. "Many troop trains passed through during World War II, too,

"So pedestrians used the underpass to thwart the blocked crossing."

Tim doesn't remember when that underpass was closed. He says a sidewalk is there now.

And he closes his note with a non-railroad comment: "Go St. Louis Cardinals baseball team!"

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.