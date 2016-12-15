"I don't know if it was a special promotion or not," Ganje says, "but you could buy a ticket to see the movie, and they would let you use that same ticket to see it other times during the week too."

Ganje says he probably saw the movie two or three times just that week and many more times since then. He's a bonafide "Star Wars" superfan.

"You should see the stuff I have in my basement," he says.

Ganje has a lot in common with J.J. Johnson of Fargo, who says his love affair with "Star Wars" also began after seeing "The Empire Strikes Back" as a young child and it continued for years to come.

"When the prequels came out a few years ago, I was in high school," Johnson says. "My friends and I camped out for three days to get tickets."

Now both Ganje, a Moorhead travel agent, and Johnson, a Fargo dentist, are taking their "Star Wars" theater experiences to a whole new level.

Each is renting out his own theater for a showing of the latest film, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which premieres on tonight at 7 p.m.

Both men also rented out theaters last year when the last movie, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opened.

"With a private theater, we didn't have to stand in line or fight for tickets," Ganje says. "It worked out really well."

Ganje is inviting friends, family members and clients to join him at his 64-seat theater at West Acres Cinema. He says one of the things he likes most about getting the theater is watching as the love of "Star Wars" is passed on to younger people.

"People my generation who were kids when the first movies came out now have kids of their own. Now those kids get the chance to watch 'Star Wars' on the big screen with their parents," Ganje says.

Johnson is renting out a larger Ultrascreen theater at Century Cinema where he'll watch the movie with friends, family, colleagues and patients. "It's a lot of fun," he says. "I think we're all anticipating it."

But for both men, the theater rental goes beyond just having an entertaining night. They're using their fandom to help others.

Ganje has asked the guests to help him cover the cost of the theater by chipping in $25 a seat. After covering the initial cost of the theater, he says he'll give the rest of the money to the WDAY Honor Flight program, an effort to send area veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see their memorials. Ganje has served on the WDAY Honor Flight Committee since 2007 and handles travel arrangements for the veterans.

"It's such a great cause," he says. "The organization is giving everything they can to help the veterans, so I'd like to support that."

Johnson is choosing to give away some of his tickets to the Big Brother/Big Sister program.

"This is all about sharing something you love with other people," he says. "It's also a way to say thank you."

As Obi-Wan Kenobi might have said, the Force is with them.