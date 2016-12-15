Four things to do in Fargo-Moorhead (Dec. 15, 2016)

Tonight and Sunday

Put a little swing into the season with a pair of musical events at Ecce Art, 216 Broadway, Fargo. Tonight, step out of your winter boots and into your dancing shoes for a special Christmas dance. The evening starts with a basic swing lesson at 7 p.m., with dancing to the FM Kicks Jazz Band starting at 8. Admission is $10, open to all ages and abilities, with no partner required, free for kids 10 and younger. On Sunday, the FM Big Band Jazz Orchestra sets up for an afternoon of holiday jazz standards starting at 2 p.m. This show is free and open to the public.

'The Nutcracker'

Friday - Sunday

Two area institutions each bring their own take on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Christmas classic, "The Nutcracker," to the stage this weekend. FM Ballet presents "The Classic Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday at Festival Concert Hall, NDSU. Tickets from $15 to $30. www.fmballet.org, (701) 234-9440.

Bonnie Haney Dance & Performing Company's "The Nutcracker and Holiday Show" combines the ballet's biggest hits with assorted other dances, like seasonal spins on tap and hip-hop. Performances are 7 p.m., Friday and 1 p.m., Saturday, Sheyenne High School, 800 40th Ave., E., West Fargo. Tickets range from $12 to $25. www.bonniehaneydance.com/

'White Christmas'

Friday-Sunday

A stage version of a film about stage performers who put on a show to save a friend's business just in time for the holidays? "White Christmas" set the bar pretty high for feel-good seasonal films, and Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre's production will give you the same festive feels — and of course the signature song. This is the final weekend of the musical and Friday's show is already sold out, so get your tickets now, ranging from $7 to $18. Showtimes are 2 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday, at The Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S., Fargo. www.fmct.org/ (701) 235-6778.

Holiday arts pop-up shops

Tonight and Saturday

Two pop-up shops this weekend offer the perfect gifts you never knew you needed to give. Fargo artist Dan Jones sets up shop in an empty store at 1535 University Dr., S., Fargo., to showcase his paintings and drawings. He's made special paintings for the show, as small as 4 inches and starting around $50. The space opens with a wine and cheese reception from 4 to 7 p.m. today with a second showing from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. (701) 241-4459.

Drekker Brewing Company, 630 1st Ave. N., Fargo, turns its tables over to area makers tonight for a Late Night Holiday Craft Market featuring many vendors from Unglued. Take the edge off holiday shopping with a hoppy refreshment from 5 to 10 p.m. (701) 540-6808.