Walk into a Writer Wonderland at Zandbroz tonight

Writer Wonderland features 10 regional authors in the back reading room, each stationed with a stack of books, a pen and ready to talk about or write a message in their published work.

All you have to do is decide which author is right for you — or that special someone on your shopping list.

Molly Yeh, "Molly on the Range" — The 20-something food blogger emerged from her farm outside East Grand Forks with her first collection of recipes that is as much a cookbook as it is a coffee table book, equally picturesque and personal.

Makes an ideal gift for: The budding food enthusiast or a Pinterest addict.

Amy Thielen, "The New Midwestern Table" — Star of the Food Network's "Heartland Table," Thielen's first cookbook earned the Park Rapids, Minn.,-area chef a James Beard Award.

Makes an ideal gift for: The locavore as equally enthusiastic about a potluck as butchering a whole pig.

Marc de Celle, "How Fargo of You" — The transplant penned this ode to North Dakota-nice and followed it up with the equally gushing love note, "Close Encounters of the Fargo Kind."

Makes an ideal gift for: Friends or relatives who are visiting, or those who vow never to come.

Jacqueline Bussie, "Outlaw Christian: Finding Authentic Faith by Breaking the 'Rules'" — The Concordia professor of religion isn't playing Minnesota nice with this rebuttal of blind faith and obedience.

Makes an ideal gift for: The philosophy student or any curious person you look forward to having thoughtful discussions — not arguments — with.

Troy Larson, "Fargo Moorhead Lost and Found: Vintage Views and Local History from the Gateway to the West" — After working on the "Ghosts of North Dakota" photo projects, the amateur historian looked at the changing landscape in his own hometown.

Makes an ideal gift for: Other regional historians or people that haven't lived here in a long, long time.

Lin Enger, "The High Divide" — The MSUM English professor takes readers out west in this fictitious tale of a Minnesota family in the 1880s that searches for the father who abandoned them to follow his own ghosts.

Makes an ideal gift for: The person who hibernates by getting lost in a book.

Jeff Kolpack, "Horns Up: Inside the Greatest College Football Dynasty" — No one has had a better view of the NDSU Bison's decade-long stampede than the Forum's NDSU Bison beat reporter of 20-plus years. He condenses the team's remarkable run into 230 pages.

Makes an ideal gift for: Any Bison fan, or the poor UND fan you love to goad.

Brian Petersen, "Vanish" — Tensions in western North Dakota have been building for decades and this Montana author fleshes it out with the tale of a mortician who makes a killing when his home goes from small town to boom town.

Makes an ideal gift for: Anyone who held out hope that the failed Don Johnson drama "Blood & Oil" would be good.

Mark Vinz, "Permanent Record & Other Poems" — One of Minnesota's elder statesmen of poetry looks back at his life with humor and wisdom in this collection.

Makes an ideal gift for: Anyone who likes poetry.

Jamie Parsley, "Fargo, 1957" — An Episcopal priest and associate poet laureate of North Dakota, Parsley gracefully explores the lives touched by a devastating tornado.

Makes an ideal gift for: The spiritual person on your list.

If You Go

What: Writer Wonderland

When: 6 to 8 p.m., tonight

Where: Zandbroz Variety, 420 Broadway, Fargo. (701) 239-4729

Info: The event is free, with books available for purchase and autographing.