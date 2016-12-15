Walk into a Writer Wonderland at Zandbroz tonight
FARGO — No one should be alone for the holidays, and as long as you have a good book to read, you always have company.
Zandbroz Variety is playing matchmaker tonight by pairing books with readers, or at least people buying presents for readers.
Writer Wonderland features 10 regional authors in the back reading room, each stationed with a stack of books, a pen and ready to talk about or write a message in their published work.
All you have to do is decide which author is right for you — or that special someone on your shopping list.
Molly Yeh, "Molly on the Range" — The 20-something food blogger emerged from her farm outside East Grand Forks with her first collection of recipes that is as much a cookbook as it is a coffee table book, equally picturesque and personal.
Makes an ideal gift for: The budding food enthusiast or a Pinterest addict.
Amy Thielen, "The New Midwestern Table" — Star of the Food Network's "Heartland Table," Thielen's first cookbook earned the Park Rapids, Minn.,-area chef a James Beard Award.
Makes an ideal gift for: The locavore as equally enthusiastic about a potluck as butchering a whole pig.
Marc de Celle, "How Fargo of You" — The transplant penned this ode to North Dakota-nice and followed it up with the equally gushing love note, "Close Encounters of the Fargo Kind."
Makes an ideal gift for: Friends or relatives who are visiting, or those who vow never to come.
Jacqueline Bussie, "Outlaw Christian: Finding Authentic Faith by Breaking the 'Rules'" — The Concordia professor of religion isn't playing Minnesota nice with this rebuttal of blind faith and obedience.
Makes an ideal gift for: The philosophy student or any curious person you look forward to having thoughtful discussions — not arguments — with.
Troy Larson, "Fargo Moorhead Lost and Found: Vintage Views and Local History from the Gateway to the West" — After working on the "Ghosts of North Dakota" photo projects, the amateur historian looked at the changing landscape in his own hometown.
Makes an ideal gift for: Other regional historians or people that haven't lived here in a long, long time.
Lin Enger, "The High Divide" — The MSUM English professor takes readers out west in this fictitious tale of a Minnesota family in the 1880s that searches for the father who abandoned them to follow his own ghosts.
Makes an ideal gift for: The person who hibernates by getting lost in a book.
Jeff Kolpack, "Horns Up: Inside the Greatest College Football Dynasty" — No one has had a better view of the NDSU Bison's decade-long stampede than the Forum's NDSU Bison beat reporter of 20-plus years. He condenses the team's remarkable run into 230 pages.
Makes an ideal gift for: Any Bison fan, or the poor UND fan you love to goad.
Brian Petersen, "Vanish" — Tensions in western North Dakota have been building for decades and this Montana author fleshes it out with the tale of a mortician who makes a killing when his home goes from small town to boom town.
Makes an ideal gift for: Anyone who held out hope that the failed Don Johnson drama "Blood & Oil" would be good.
Mark Vinz, "Permanent Record & Other Poems" — One of Minnesota's elder statesmen of poetry looks back at his life with humor and wisdom in this collection.
Makes an ideal gift for: Anyone who likes poetry.
Jamie Parsley, "Fargo, 1957" — An Episcopal priest and associate poet laureate of North Dakota, Parsley gracefully explores the lives touched by a devastating tornado.
Makes an ideal gift for: The spiritual person on your list.
If You Go
What: Writer Wonderland
When: 6 to 8 p.m., tonight
Where: Zandbroz Variety, 420 Broadway, Fargo. (701) 239-4729
Info: The event is free, with books available for purchase and autographing.