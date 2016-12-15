How to give back to a service member

Care package ideas include, but are not limited to, miniature Christmas trees or menorahs, decorative lights, holiday cards, candy canes and items like movies, games, or books.

Consider adding a homemade treat that is carefully wrapped or in a fully sealed container. Never send items that can break, spill, spoil or melt.

Gift options for service members may include, medals, awards, decorations, service badges, unit badges, American flag, the member's name and rank and similar memorabilia are just a few ideas he or she may enjoy.

Be sure to send the care package in time to arrive promptly. USPS holiday shipping cutoff deadlines are:

USPS retail ground: Dec. 15

First Class Mail: Dec. 20

Priority Mail: Dec. 21

Express Mail: Dec. 23

For more information on sending holiday cheer to a service member please visit: themilitarywallet.com/care-package-ideas-holiday-deployments/.