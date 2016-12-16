While he has high hopes for this spin-off, he's already seen a very different take on the epic, interstellar tale of good and evil.

Nearly a decade ago the young filmmaker saw a children's theater company in California put a song-and-dance twist on the original "Star Wars" movie, "A New Hope." He was so taken with it that when the troupe announced a year later that they were staging "The Empire Strikes Back: Musical Edition," he made a documentary of the production.

After years in limbo, "Jedi Junior High" has finally found its wings. The 74-minute movie is now streaming on Netflix.

While Larson and co-director Heidi Burkey play it straight, the young child actors make this documentary play out more like a coming-of-age comedy.

Most of the performers in this Costa Mesa, Calif., production are around 10 years old and trying to find their way between childhood and adolescence.

Larson is a 2000 graduate of Fargo South High, where he was active in theater and the improv group, Donkey Hotey.

"The reason why 'Star Wars' is a success is because it's a classic hero's journey," Larson says from his Fargo home. "It's about someone picked out of their life for something greater. And I think that's something we all yearn for a little bit. At this age, kids gravitate towards the story, but they're also trying to figure out what they want to be."

Like one of Larson's stars, Jonathan Graham, a 12-year-old, self-described "goody-two-shoe," who plays bad boy Han Solo. While Solo may be the coolest character in the "Star Wars" cycle, the lonely Graham sees his leading man, Alexander Ortiz as Luke Skywalker, as the brightest star in his universe. Graham wishes he could be as popular and effortlessly charming as Ortiz.

Larson sees some of himself in Graham and in 11-year-old daydreamer Peter George, who plays Chewbacca, mainly because he can't seem to be trusted with another part and because he can howl like Han's hairy sidekick.

"I hear Chewbacca gets to rip people's arms off, and I guess that would be kind of fun," George says. Later he explains how he channels his frustration over math into playing the Wookie.

But the young stars all mature a bit through the production.

After the show, Graham basks in the applause and glows when asked for his autograph by an audience member.

As the credits roll, a "where are they now" catches up with the young actors four years later. All of them talk about what a positive impact the production made, including Graham who is now interested in working behind the camera. (Larson says it was Graham who actually shot this footage.)

"The arts are important at that age and help shape people," Larson says.