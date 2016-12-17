Ascension hosts Christmas events

The church is also inviting the public to participate in a caroling event at 2:30 p.m. the same day.

The service will take place and carolers will meet at Ascension, 2820 12th Ave. S.

Carols will also be sung at 4 p.m. at Ascension with refreshments following.

Other upcoming events include:

Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

New Year's Day service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

For more information, call the church at (218) 233-5346.