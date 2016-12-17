Ascension hosts Christmas events
MOORHEAD — The Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church Sunday School Children's Christmas service will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Treats and refreshments will be served afterwards.
The church is also inviting the public to participate in a caroling event at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
The service will take place and carolers will meet at Ascension, 2820 12th Ave. S.
Carols will also be sung at 4 p.m. at Ascension with refreshments following.
Other upcoming events include:
- Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
- Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25
- New Year's Day service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1
For more information, call the church at (218) 233-5346.