Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ascension hosts Christmas events

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:00 a.m.

    MOORHEAD — The Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church Sunday School Children's Christmas service will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Treats and refreshments will be served afterwards.

    The church is also inviting the public to participate in a caroling event at 2:30 p.m. the same day.

    The service will take place and carolers will meet at Ascension, 2820 12th Ave. S.

    Carols will also be sung at 4 p.m. at Ascension with refreshments following.

    Other upcoming events include:

    • Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
    • Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25
    • New Year's Day service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1

    For more information, call the church at (218) 233-5346.

    Explore related topics:varietyFaithReligionevents
    Advertisement