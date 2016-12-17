Managing a potted Christmas tree

A: Dwarf Alberta spruce will make a nice indoor potted tree for the Christmas season, but unfortunately, they aren't well-adapted to our outdoor growing conditions. They are actually sold quite frequently during the growing season by national chain stores in our region, but it's on the official North Dakota Department of Agriculture's Non-Hardy Plant List which means it's to be labeled "Not Hardy for North Dakota."

With its non-hardy nature, it will be difficult to manage the plant after the holiday season. Sometimes they'll survive in landscapes for a few seasons, but usually not long-term.

Potted living evergreens, even the hardy types, are challenging to use as indoor Christmas trees because the warmth indoors causes them to think spring has arrived.

After a few days indoors, sap begins flowing internally and the tree prepares to resume growth. Then when they go back outdoors into the cold, growth is interrupted and the trees often don't survive. It's very difficult to keep them growing indoors until spring because our winter light levels are usually too low to support the growth that will begin. Some have tried growing them in front of a south-exposure patio door and then putting outdoors in spring. Few have succeeded with this.

Recommendations vary on the safe length of time a potted tree can be brought indoors, kept inside and then returned outdoors in cold climates. Five or six days or less is probably the safe maximum.

Because the dwarf Alberta spruce isn't well adapted for outdoor planting, you'll be able to bring it indoors from the porch and enjoy it for the Christmas season for as long as you want. Then, with nothing really to lose, you could either keep it inside, or put it back outside in a spot that catches good insulating snow and see what happens in spring. In the meantime, dwarf Alberta spruce do make a cute little Christmas tree.

Q: I wanted to buy a Norfolk Island pine at my grocery store, but am wondering if the glitter that the seller has sprayed on it will limit its life? — Susan Nelson, Fargo.

A: In most cases, the plant glitter and glue were formulated for use on plants and shouldn't affect their future growth. Poinsettias are also sprayed with glitter and glue and the products seem to be plant-friendly.

When the glitter is applied by wholesale greenhouse growers, the glue used is normally soluble in warm water. After the holidays, if you'd like to remove the glitter, a bath of warm (not hot) water should safely remove the glue and glitter.

In last week's column, we noted the importance of wrapping Norfolk Island pines carefully after purchase, because these tropical natives can be damaged if exposed to cold outdoor temperatures even for a few minutes. Enclose in a plastic bag, puff the bag so it forms a protective air bubble and secure the top.

Q: Before freeze-up I brought in two large pots of geraniums and placed them in a sun-drenched west window. They're slowly dying and the new buds have just disintegrated. I'm quite sure I haven't overwatered. Is this a normal consequence going from outside to inside? — Pat Colliton, Fargo.

A: What works for some gardeners doesn't always work for others, but here's the method we use with large potted geraniums.

Instead of bringing in the large containers in the fall, dig out the geraniums and pot them individually in small pots four, five or six inches in diameter. Cut geraniums back severely at the same time to about three inches above soil level, which usually leaves only bare stems.

Move plants to a sunny window or under fluorescent lights and within a few weeks, new leafy growth sprouts from along the stems. This totally rejuvenates the plants, and by spring you have healthy, fresh plants similar to the original plants purchased at greenhouses.

At the time of cutback, cuttings can be taken from the plant tips to propagate more geraniums. Because the autumn was so frost-free, we left our geraniums outdoors until early November. They've since been cut back to bare stems, repotted under fluorescent lights and new growth is emerging from along stems.

When a large geranium is brought indoors with all foliage and stems left intact, it is much more difficult to keep the plant healthy, and they can spiral downhill. Try rejuvenating the plants now as described, and with a little luck you've caught them in time.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.