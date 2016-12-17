How to improve health with houseplants

The Agricultural University of Norway found that indoor plants decrease incidences of head colds and influenza. That alone is reason enough to cherish houseplants, but stocking indoor spaces with plants provides even more health benefits.

Here's how indoor plants benefit our health and well-being:

Reduce illness

As mentioned, the University of Norway study found that houseplants decrease rates of colds, flu, sore throats, coughs and dry skin. The higher humidity and wholesome atmosphere produced by plants are contributing factors. Flu virus reportedly doesn't survive as well with increased indoor humidity, and it doesn't transmit as readily.

Purify air

A well-known study by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration demonstrated houseplants' ability to remove toxins from air.

Chemicals commonly found in the air of homes and offices include formaldehyde present in furniture and carpet, trichloroethylene in inks, paints and carpet, benzene in cleaning products and furniture finishes and xylene in plastics and glues.

The most effective houseplants for purifying the air were found to be peace lily, pothos, English Ivy, sansevieria snake plant, bamboo palm, dracaena, spider plant, chrysanthemum, gerbera daisy and azalea. Most houseplants cleanse the air, but some types are more effective at removing certain compounds than others.

To be effective, it's recommended to have at least one houseplant for every 100 square feet of living space, with a minimum of 10 plants for an average home, with the size of plants in 10-inch diameter pots.

Promote healing

Studies at Kansas State University found that viewing plants during post-surgery recovery led to improved blood pressure and lower rates of pain, anxiety and fatigue versus patients without plants in their room.

Additionally, Texas A & M University says patients who tend plants have a significantly reduced recovery time after medical procedures.

Improve work efficiency

Both University of Michigan and Texas A & M studies indicate being around plants can increase memory retention by up to 20 percent.

The Texas study concludes that "Keeping ornamental plants in the home and workplace increases memory and concentration. Work performed is of higher quality and compiled with a higher accuracy rate than work done in environments devoid of plants."

Decrease stress level

The Journal of Environmental Psychology points to evidence indicating plants reduce human stress. People who keep plants in their home report feeling happier, less stressful and more relaxed than people without plants. According to

the Texas university, "Plants help achieve a more optimistic outlook on one's life, bringing pleasing visual stimulation and increasing perceived happiness."

Make people nicer

Studies at Texas A & M showed that people who spend time around plants are more likely to help others, be more caring, demonstrate increased empathy and improve their relationships.

Compassion increased as people fostered a compassion for the environment in which everyone lives, by caring for plants.

Increase our focus

The American Horticultural Therapy Association reports that houseplants help people concentrate better and foster creativity.

Less dust

Washington State University has shown that indoor plants can reduce dust as much as 20 percent. This can reduce allergies, sinus infections and irritations of throat and nasal passages.

Increase energy and vitality

Nature, including indoor plants, makes people feel more alive and active. Increased vigor helps people put more of themselves into everything they do, including work and relationships.

Children learn better

Plants help children focus and concentrate, improving their ability to learn new things, absorb more material and retain information longer. Natural effects of indoor plants help reduce classroom distractions so students learn more effectively.

Improve mental health

People who nurture plants have less mental distress, as tending plants provides a positive way to channel frustration into something beautiful and constructive, providing a way to cope with disappointments.

Promote a higher quality of life

People associate the presence of plants with an improved and healthy lifestyle. It might be only a mentally perceived increase in life quality, but if people believe their quality of life is improved, the increased happiness and satisfaction can lead to self-fulfilling improvement.

Make living space inviting

Studies have shown that people prefer to occupy rooms that contain plants, versus rooms that don't.

Well, it appears we should listen to our elders. My mother always said plants make a home healthier. Research indicates she was right, and she nurtured houseplants until she passed away a few years ago at the age of 94.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as an NDSU Extension horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

He also blogs at growingtogether.areavoices.com.