Frostival set for Jan. 27, 28
FARGO — Get your cold weather gear out — the dates for the 2nd Annual Frostival have been announced for Jan. 27 and 28.
The event supports activities and the outdoors in the winter months with friendly games of volleyball, kickball, golf, cardboard sled racing and more.
Locations are in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. Registration is already open for competitions.
Festivities kick off on the evening of Jan. 27 in downtown Fargo with horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, local brews and live music from Tripwire.
Jan. 28 features a full day of activities, ending with a Frozen Fantasy Family Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is already open for competitions at frostival.com.