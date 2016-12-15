Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Frostival set for Jan. 27, 28

    By John Lamb Today at 4:28 p.m.
    Golfers play a round during the first Frostival held last year. The 2017 dates for Frostival are Jan. 27-28. Forum file photo

    FARGO — Get your cold weather gear out — the dates for the 2nd Annual Frostival have been announced for Jan. 27 and 28.

    The event supports activities and the outdoors in the winter months with friendly games of volleyball, kickball, golf, cardboard sled racing and more.

    Locations are in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. Registration is already open for competitions.

    Festivities kick off on the evening of Jan. 27 in downtown Fargo with horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, local brews and live music from Tripwire.

    Jan. 28 features a full day of activities, ending with a Frozen Fantasy Family Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

    The event is free and open to the public. Registration is already open for competitions at frostival.com.

    Explore related topics:varietyvarietyeventsfrostival
    Advertisement