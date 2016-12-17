They came to sample typical Swedish Christmas goodies like saffron buns and pepparkakor (ginger) cookies, sing Swedish hymns and witness the crowning of St. Lucia.

"This is definitely Swedish baking at its best," says Chris Carlson, president of the Swedish Cultural Heritage Society, about the Swedish kitchen and bake shop.

According to legend, Lucia (meaning light) lived in Sicily around 300 A.D. A Christian, Lucia devoted her life to God and to the poor.

Wearing a candle-lit wreath on her head to light the way, she brought food and aid to Christians hiding in the catacombs. Lucia was eventually put on trial for witchcraft where she refused to renounce her Christian beliefs and was martyred in 304.

During winter solstice, when Swedes are plunged into spells of darkness, summer symbolically returns and remains in their hearts via St. Lucia's day celebrated on Dec. 13. Lucia symbolizes light and growth for humans and animals. The contemporary Lucia celebration in Sweden began to evolve in the late 1800s.

Ola Andersson, a native of Sweden and member of the Swedish Society, has lived for 20 years in Arthur, N.D., with his wife Karen. He shared the Christmas Gospel in Swedish and expressed his happiness to be celebrating at Bethany Homes.

"On St. Lucia's Day, it's tradition for young boys and girls to process from house to house delivering cookies and coffee," Andersson says. "They also visit the elderly, which is why it's very appropriate for us to be here at Bethany to share the celebration."

During this year's Santa Lucia processional song, seven children were led by a newly crowned Lucia. Nine-year-old Sophia Brakvatne of Fargo wore the traditional white gown, red sash and crown of twigs and blazing candles.

Admitting the battery-lit crown was a bit hard to balance on her head and that her mom put "some pressure" on her to do this, she was pretty pleased with the pewter necklace she received as Lucia.

Lucia's handmaidens included the Nelson sisters from Fargo, Isabel, 4, and Annika, 6, and members of the Hillmer family, Marin, 5, Ingrid, 7, and Berit, 8.

Hillmer brothers Gustav, 10, and Samuel, 3, served as the "star boys" who escort Lucia.

The organization also named Brenda and Steve Wassberg of Fargo as the honorary Lucia and Tomte title for faithful service.

The couple, who are 30-year Swedish Society members, has a deep Swedish heritage and a passion for all things Swedish.

"We first got involved with St. Lucia through Elim Lutheran Church," Brenda Wassberg says. "The celebration moved each year to churches with Swedish heritage such as Elim or Messiah in Fargo and Bethesda in Moorhead."

She hopes the 100-member society continues to attract young people. The organization has various interest groups such as cooking classes, book clubs and language classes.

Society board member Norma Johnson participates along with the Wassbergs in the NorSweDane folkdance group. During spring and summer the dancers travel and perform at local festivals.

"My grandfather was Swedish, "Johnson says, "but we never really connected to our ancestral roots. Joining the society helped find my missing Swedish pieces."

Nels Backman, Fargo, a Swedish Society founder, met his wife Sally, nine years ago at a Society meeting.

"We are total Swedes," Sally Backman says. "We both grew up in Swedish churches and communities, singing Swedish hymns, celebrating Midsummer and finding light in St. Lucia."

Swedish author and social entrepreneur, Julie Lindholm, from Stockholm, who has spoken at the Scandinavian Hjemkomst Festival says Lucia is a "tiny glimmer of light that emerges seemingly out of nothing in the darkest moments. Look hard enough into the darkness to see the light emerging from below the horizon. That is Lucia. The promise of hope that never dies."