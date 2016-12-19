Neighbors: A Christmas poem for the "Little and Big'

Larry still lives in Fargo. And here is the poem he wrote as a high school student 62 years ago:

Christmas for Little and Big

Christmas comes but once a year, People are friendly and often dear.

Christmas for little and Christmas for big, Makes elders think and little ones kid.

People are working and having fun, Trying to get their Christmas shopping done.

Your shopping is over and you are glad, You found a present for your mother and dad.

We must remember Christmas is not all in fun, We have to worship, each and everyone.

We must learn and we must see; Christmas is not just for you and me.

For it is the birthday of our Lord, our Christ, and our King, That's when we do praise and sing.

The day has come and the little ones are waiting to see what they got; They are hoping it will be nice and they are hoping it will be a lot.

For the small must learn and the old must see That's it's better to give than to receive.

Christmas is now over until year, The Christ child will remain in our hearts so dear.

