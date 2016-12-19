How about the Fourth of July? Perhaps hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill.

Thanksgiving? Well, turkey, of course.

You get the picture.

Holidays are often specific times throughout the year when people spend copious amounts of time planning and consuming extravagant meals.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

Yes, mealtime offers a great excuse to get large groups of people together, but having a holiday revolve entirely around food can send the wrong message about the occasion: that the feasting is more important than the family and friends gathered.

Kathryn Bentley, RN program specialist for the Adult Weight Loss Program at Sanford, says shifting the frame of thought to focus less on food takes time, but can be done.

"It's really about balancing food with activity and trying to eat in moderation," Bentley says. "Try not to just be sedentary after eating."

She also points out that sometimes incorporating activity isn't always possible for work functions or dinners organized by others. In those instances, Bentley encourages smart decision-making with the choices presented.

If you're hoping to reduce the emphasis on food this holiday season (or just want a few ideas to keep kids busy during winter break), here are some ideas that don't require plates and cutlery.

Plan a board or card game tournament

This is a great way to bring people of all ages together for some fun and entertainment. Pick a relatively easy game that won't require a lot of explanation so the focus can be on having a good time. If younger children will be involved, consider basic games like "Old Maid" or "Go Fish."

Make cards for seniors or children in hospitals

Everyone can use some cheer during the holiday season. Coloring and drawing skills can be put to good use by tasking kids with a project that involves making cards for seniors or children in the hospital.

Activities that gather people around the table are great if you can keep hands busy in a way that doesn't involve snacking. "Find ways to socialize before and after the meal so you can still be together," Bentley says.

Watch a classic holiday movie

Plan ahead by asking for suggestions before the group gathers and then host a viewing of the most popular. Save the other suggestions for other days during the holiday or next year.This is a tradition that could last for years if people can't agree on the holiday classic to watch — and that's okay.

Organize a cross-country ski outing

Cross-country skiing is a great activity for a diverse group of people that includes older individuals, pregnant women and children because it's safer and easier than its exciting cousin, downhill skiing. Many communities or organizations offer group rental packages that include equipment. If that's not possible where you live, just gather everyone to go out sledding at a nearby hill. That way you'll enjoy the outdoors while still having fun.

If the weather isn't cooperating, consider visiting a local high school or fitness center with a walking track. Bentley says many people don't realize that day passes for indoor activity or playground centers are available without a full-time membership.

Sing carols

Don't worry about your singing chops. Just get your family and friends together, bundle up in some winter gear and entertain your neighbors with some good old-fashioned caroling. If you don't want to be outside, you could call a local senior living community to see if groups are able to stop in.

Make a vision board for the coming year

This activity can jump-start your New Year's resolutions by detailing how you want the coming year to play out. Gather old magazines you haven't yet thrown out as well as glue and scissors, and let your family and friends start dreaming.

Create a scavenger hunt

Depending on the group involved, you could do this around the house or around town. Make a list of general items (like Santas, snowmen, angels, trees, etc.) and then send everyone out searching. The prize could be something fun like a new stocking or a holiday mug.

Bentley says because so many people associate holidays with food, changing that mentality can be challenging. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy occasion.

"It's that 'food is love' mentality, so sitting around the table with family and sharing a meal is important," Bentley says. "But you can still try out new traditions that will help you create happy memories with your family."